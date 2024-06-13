Scotland's Lawrence Shankland applauds the fans after the 2-2 draw with Finland at Hampden Park on Friday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Hearts striker could be leading the forward line for Scotland at Euro 2024.

He’s had the rough alongside the smooth in his career - and Hearts star Lawrence Shankland puts his rise down to mentality.

The striker is just off the back of a 30+ goal season and is in contention to start Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener against hosts Germany. It’s a far cry from where he was at the start of his career, after a promising start won a move north to Aberdeen.

That didn’t work out and spells with Dunfermline, St Mirren and Morton ensued before becoming a free agent. Ayr United took a chance on him and he hasn’t looked back, and outside a sticky spell in Belgium with Beerschot, has scored at a rapid rate for the Honest Men, Dundee United and now Hearts.

It hasn’t been easy but Shankland says it’s all about self-belief. He said: "I had nothing at all back then and it was tough. I was just asking for trials here and there. It was probably down to my mentality, to be honest.

"Confidence was never something I had as a kid, but it seems to have developed as I've got older. You realise that you need to back yourself, you need to believe in yourself.

"Everybody has their own journey, though and mine has definitely been a bit indifferent at times. Even over in Belgium it was a wee bit messy, because the club was in a difficult period with three changes of manager. "I was probably just there at the wrong time."

After Lyndon Dykes’ injury, Shankland has inherited the number nine shirt for Scotland at a major tournament. It’s a mantle he is proud to carry. The Hearts striker added: “It's a nice feeling as a striker to see your name on the back of that top, even if the circumstances are so disappointing for Dykesy.

"Being No 9 does bring a bit of pressure, but it's really just about going out there and playing your normal game. Once you're on the pitch, the number on the back doesn't really matter that much. Anyway, I got a goal against Finland, so for now it's going OK.

"Am I ready? Of course I am — everybody is, that's why we're here. We're all in contention to start these games. As a squad, we've earned the right to be here by qualifying.