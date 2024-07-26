Hearts star makes loan transfer to Premiership club as Steven Naismith outlines key benefits of switch
Steven Naismith says Aidan Denholm will benefit from regular minutes as he swaps Hearts for Ross County on loan.
The midfielder links up with former Tynecastle star Don Cowie for the 23/24 Premiership campaign. Denholm made his first-team debut in 2021 before loan spells at Berwick Rangers and East Fife, making his breakthrough into the senior Hearts team last season.
So far, he has made 24 appearances for the Jambos and head coach Naismith says this a move that comes with plenty of pros. He said: “It’s a good move for Aidan who will get to work under a top operator in Don Cowie.
“Aidan did really well last season to come into the team but to really progress he needs a consistent run of games. We have recruited with purpose for our domestic and European campaigns so the opportunities that were there last year may not be there this season.
“By going to Ross County Aidan can continue his development by staying in the top flight and staking his case for regular minutes on the pitch. He can then return to Hearts with more experience under his belt and look to push on for a starting place at Tynecastle next season.”
Cowie added: “We are delighted to bring Aidan to the club. He joins us with Scottish Premiership and European Football experience yet is still at a young age. Aidan joining gives us real competition in the central midfield area. We thank Hearts for their assistance in getting this done.”
