Hearts star makes Rangers transfer admission as ‘confused’ claim made

The Scottish Premiership is enjoying a week’s rest-bite as the national team take on Spain in the hope of reaching the 2024 Euros championships. Scott McTominay and John McGinn have been the stars of the show for Scotland this qualifying tournament with the former scoring six goals in the first five matches. Speaking ahead of tonight’s fixture against Scotland, the ex-Hibs star McGinn said: ““It’s a really exciting time to be a Scotland player,” said McGinn.

“We’re all at a good age. We’re getting more and more experience of these games. The great thing for us is there’s a couple of great young players bubbling away in the background that could come and improve us. The fans are here regardless of the results, but we’re now giving them some success which we’re enjoying. Hopefully we can carry that on.”

Here is all the latest news from Hibs, Hearts and their Scottish Premiership rivals ahead of Scotland’s fight to reach the Euros 2024 tournament...

Ex-Rangers star issues managerial warning

Former Rangers player Neil Murray is confused as to why the club do not currently have a director of football amid their managerial search and urges the board to show the next manager the same support they showed Steven Gerrard (Record). The Gers have been filing down their shortlist and are looking to hire either Philippe Clement or Kevin Muscat as the new boss with the final decision set to be made this weekend.

As reported by the Daily Record, the ex-Gers star said: “The one thing you have to say about the Rangers board is that they’ve been fantastic backing their managers financially in recent years. But if you’re going to allow a manager to come in and sign players himself, then you really need to give him the time to get on with it, regardless of what the results are. Regardless of who the board pick, they have to be afforded a Steven Gerrard-level of time so they can bed in their philosophy and players.

“The real thing Rangers need to decide is, what’s the bar the new man has to meet? Gio van Bronckhorst reached a Europa League final, qualified for the Champions League and won the Scottish Cup - and they still fired him.”

Hearts starlet remains Tynecastle-focused

Alex Lowry is not thinking about a January return to Ibrox (Daily Record). The attacker is keeping tabs on what’s happening at his parent club but his focus is on making the most of this loan spell at Hearts and nailing down his role with the Scotland under 21s.