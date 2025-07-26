Here are some of the latest Hearts transfer headlines including a club favourite’s Sheffield Wednesday contract situation.

Hearts are going through their final preparations for the new Premiership season - and that has included plenty of transfer work.

Aided by Jamestown Analytics, a number of new head coach Derek McInnes’ signings have made an immediate impression in the Premier Sports Cup, winning all four of their group stage games to book a last 16 slot. They face Sunderland in Craig Gordon’s testimonial before turning attentions to the first game of the league campaign vs Aberdeen, with winger Sabah Kerjota the latest recruit.

As business continues up and down the land, here are some of the latest Hearts transfer headlines, including Andrew McKinlay updates plus a club hero’s future latest with Sheffield Wednesday.

Hearts transfer priority

CEO McKinlay has admitted that amid a raft of incomings, there will now be attentions turned to moving some players on from Hearts. He said to Hearts TV: “I'm not going to go into names in that regard. That's very much one the manager's view on things, now he's had a chance to assess the squad. And there will unfortunately be some players that are just surplus to requirements, just based on a numbers game.

“So, we will hopefully move some players out before the end of the window. Whether we bring any more in will depend partly on what goes out. It's not that we're not looking, not monitoring, and we'll always be doing that. But I think we're all feeling pretty comfortable that if things stopped tomorrow and that was the end of the window, yes, we'd have too big a squad if it was tomorrow, but we'd be happy with what we've got from an in's perspective.

“We're all pretty positive about that and we'll continue to make changes window by window with the analytics and we would expect to see the squad get better each window as we come through it.”

Impressive Hearts transfer business

McKinlay has also been left impressed by the business Hearts have conducted so far this summer, with more on the way. He said: “We did use the analytics in January, but this has been the first summer window that we've used it and it's been great. It's been fascinating. I think it's fair to say, I hope this is the view of the fans, but some of the players that we've brought in so far have, they've hit the ground running. Some real excitement among some of these players. You can tell we're going to play in a different way.

“What we haven't had yet is the new width on the right that we've now got Kerjota in and I think as everyone knows, we're hoping to get Kabore sorted over the line as well. And so it's been brilliant.”

Hearts hero’s Sheffield Wednesday contract update

Meanwhile, Callum Paterson is set to appear for Sheffield Wednesday in a friendly as uncertainty surrounds his future. The versatile fan favourite who played for Hearts between 2012-2017 is out of contract amid off the field issues at the Owls, but The Star claim Patterson is still with Sheffield Wednesday who want to sign him again after spending since 2020 at Hillsborough.

Reporting states: “Free agent former Sheffield Wednesday man Callum Paterson will step out in Owls colours in a behind-closed-doors friendly clash this weekend amid hopes a deal can be reached for him to re-sign for the club.

“Wednesday are operating under the terms of restrictions on what deals can be offered and struck and it is hoped that Paterson, who has 31 goals and 15 assists in his 186-appearance Owls career to date, will be able to formally re-join the squad after a period back training with the squad. Wednesday confirmed the 30-year-old would feature in a private run-out against League One Mansfield Town at Middlewood Road on Saturday.”