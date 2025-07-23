The Italian side have gone all out in their praise of Hearts and Tynecastle’s latest arrival.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Italian side have piled praise on Hearts after the Jambos signed one of their top talents.

The Tynecastle side, aided by Jamestown Analytics, have been on a signing spree this summer with Sabah Kerjota their latest recruit. He has joined from U.S. Sambenedettese, who reside in the Italian lower leagues, and Hearts’ latest signing netted 10 goals and notched 13 to inspire them to the league title and Serie C promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work now commences to get his fitness in the right place, having missed pre-season training as this deal was finalised. He might not feature to August but that hasn’t calmed the hype from Sambenedettese. In a social media statement, they have branded Hearts one of Scotland’s star attractions and hyped up this summer move.

Serie C side verdict on Hearts transfer

A statement from the Serie C side reads: “U.S. Sambenedettese informs that it has definitively handed over the performance of the 2001 class striker Sabah Kerjota to the Heart Of Midlothian, the star club in the top series of the Scottish Championship and who also engaged in the UEFA Conference League preliminaries.

“A few months after the transfer of the young striker Eduardo Lonardo to Atalanta, then, another very important satisfaction for the company of president Vittorio Massi, thanks to the great job put into practice by sports director Stefano De An angel. All of Samb thanks Kerjota for his decisive contribution to the promotion in Serie C, wishing him the best personal and professional fortunes in this fascinating foreign adventure.”

What Derek McInnes said about latest Hearts transfer

McInnes had said that it will take time for the attacker to get up to speed. He said ahead of Wednesday’s game in the Premier Sports Cup group stage vs Dumbarton: “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to bring Sabah in to give us more options on the wings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s had a really productive few seasons in Italy and although Scottish football will be a new experience for him, we’ve seen attributes that we feel can make him a success here. Sabah will need to do a bit of fitness work to bring him up to speed but I’m looking forward to seeing him on the pitch once he’s ready.”

Meanwhile, Sons boss Stevie Farrell can’t wait for his League Two side to get a taste of action at Tynecastle. He said: “We got more out of Saturday than we did from the game on Tuesday against Stirling Albion. I was pleased with us in the first-half, we started really well but Dunfermline deserved to win the game in the end. I didn’t get carried away with the win against Stirling Albion and I won’t get despondent with the defeat to Dunfermline. We know what kind of test awaits us this evening but it’s one we are embracing.

“There are a lot of young players in the dressing room and going up against one of the top sides in the country at an arena like Tynecastle will be a great experience for them. We need to make sure it doesn’t overwhelm us though and whilst we will be going there with a plan, we have done our homework and know areas in which we feel we can hurt them.”