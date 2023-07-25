Hearts transfer’s ‘surreal experience’ as Celtic learn price

Hearts unveiled their third signing of the summer window this week as Frankie Kent put pen to paper for a permanent move to the Scottish Premiership from Peterborough. The Jam Tarts are making strong moves on the market as another exciting season approaches but their opponents are also strengthening — here’s a look at some of the latest updates.

Frankie Kent reveals reason behind Hearts move

After spending his entire career in English football, newest Hearts addition Kent is ready for a new challenge. The defender is excited to get his new chapter underway and he revealed one of the main reasons why he was eager to sign for the Jambos.

Frankie Kent unveiled as a Hearts player on Monday evening after signing a three-year deal. Picture: HMFC

“I wanted a new challenge as well as the opportunity to play in European football. Hearts are a massive club,” Kent told Hearts TV after his unveiling. “It’s something new for me, something different, and something exciting. It’s a new place to live. I’m going to try and take that experience on and really enjoy it.

“It’s really exciting and the first time I’ve ever been a part of it. To get to sit there and watch the draw for a European competition was a surreal experience. One of the main reasons I wanted to come up here was to do that with Hearts. I’m looking forward to getting going. I can’t wait to get my teeth stuck into it.”

Celtic learn price tag for midfield target

Celtic have been linked with a move for Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi after they were relegated from the Premier League last season. Brendan Rodgers is said to be keen to reunite with the Nigerian after enjoying working with him during his tenure with the Foxes.