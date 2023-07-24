News you can trust since 1873
Hearts agreement reached as Celtic transfer exit likely

The latest transfer news for Hearts and the Scottish Premiership ahead of the new season.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 24th Jul 2023, 18:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 18:52 BST

Hearts are starting to kick their transfer window business up a notch, having brought in Michael McGovern and Calem Nieuwenhof ahead of the new season. Steven Naismith is now on the cusp of signing a third new recruit as the Jambos prepare to return for another entertaining campaign in the Scottish Premiership.

Let’s take a look at the latest transfer update for Hearts, including some extra information on their league rivals as well.

Hearts agreement reached

Hearts have agreed a deal with Peterborough to sign defender Frankie Kent this summer, who has just one year left on his contract. The Jam Tarts put in an offer for the centre-back last week but saw it knocked back by the League One side.

However, their revisited bid has matched Peterborough’s asking price and Kent has now been given the green light. Confirmation of the deal has now been made clear.

Aberdeen want Celtic man full-time

Aberdeen are looking to orchestrate the permanent signing of Liam Scales following his loan spell from Celtic last season. According to the Daily Record, Barry Robson wants to see the Irishman return to Pittodrie this summer as he prioritises defensive reinforcements on the market.

The ball reportedly lies in Brendan Rodgers’ court and his verdict on whether Scales is a valued member of the team. The centre-back had limited game time under Ange Postecoglou but his fortunes could change — it all boils down to Rodgers’ decision during pre-season.

