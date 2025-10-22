Islam Chesnokov is bound for Hearts | Getty Images

One Hearts deal for the January transfer window has already been sown up.

A Hearts cult hero has told his former side that they’ve already won a watch with the capture of Islam Chesnokov.

With talk of a title charge ongoing ahead of this weekend’s match with Celtic in the Premiership, the Jambos have already started looking ahead to the winter window. One man who will arrive is Kazakhstan international winger Chesnokov, who will arrive from Tobol in his homeland once his contract expires.

He is capped 19 times by his country and has featured 91 times for his current club, scoring 29 goals with 14 assists, with optimism high after Jamestown Analytics finding success through players like Claudio Braga and Alexandro Kyziridis. Saulius Mikoliunas achieved success during his stint at Hearts and is aware of Chesnokov, who he expects to make a big impacts while in maroon.

Will Islam Chesnokov be a success at Hearts?

Mikoliunas is the all-time most capped player for Lithuania and won the Scottish Cup in 2006 at Hearts in the highlight of his four-year stay, and believes attacking qualities in their January recruit will get fans off their seats. He said to AS News: "I saw Islam as a brave guy who plays well with his left foot, has good technique and physique, and scores goals.

“He has all the qualities that will help him succeed in Scotland so I don't think there will be any problems. It is important to take into account the high pace and pressure of the championship, but he will adapt in two to three weeks. I don't know what level of English Chesnokov has, but he needs to understand the coach's philosophy, adapt, and interact with the press.”

The winger cannot register with the Scottish Football Association until January and CEO Andrew McKinlay has already provided an update on what further business could be done by Hearts in the winter. He said: “I think we shouldn't forget we've already made a signing in Islam Chesnokov, who'll come in.

What business will Hearts do in January?

“He can't be registered until January, but he will join us for training purposes at the beginning of December, which I think is great and can allow him to get used to surroundings, get used to Edinburgh, as we go into the lovely winter months. So that's a big thing for January. I think more generally in January, you never say never because you just don't know what's going to happen, but unlikely to make any significant number of new signings.

“We've got a big squad, everyone knows we've got a big squad and we're more likely ideally, to actually move a few players out, maybe some players that thought they still had an opportunity over this period of time, but maybe come January, decide they need to move elsewhere. I think one other thing just to touch upon is that yes, we'll have the benefit of Jamestown Analytics and that is massively important to allow us to kick on if we do feel we need new players in January or indeed next summer.

“But there's been some talk about if we're in a great position, then Tony Bloom will put more money into the club and invest further. I think it's important I just emphasise that Tony's not actually in a position to do that, he said this himself when he spoke to the Foundation members in August at the beginning of the season, just to do with UEFA rules. I just want to make sure people do understand that, but I'm very confident that we will have a squad coming out of January that will allow us to give ourselves the best opportunity as we move through the rest of the season. It's very exciting times and I'm really looking forward to that going forward.”