Hearts vs Kilmarnock injury news as seven out and one remains doubt

Hearts continue without several key main-stays of the Jambos camp as they face Kilmarnock

Steven Naismith’s side will travel through to Kilmarnock in the hope of securing a fourth successive win in the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts’s boss is the only manager in the league to have achieved a 100 percent win record in November but he will be in no hurry to give up the run of form as he still battles with the fans over the Jambos’ style of play.

The Tynecastle side find themselves in fourth place, just two points behind St Mirren with one game in hand, and will hope to use this weekend’s fixture to push them further up the league as we head into the Christmas season.

Of course, Naismith continues to be without several Hearts’ key figures and has already spoken of the ‘need to strengthen’ when the January transfer season comes around.

However, ahead of this weekend’s clash, here is the latest news from both the Rugby Park and Tynecastle camps…

Steven Naismith should have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Kilmarnock fixture.

Craig Gordon - Hearts OUT - Gordon continues building up his match fitness ahead of hopeful 2024 return.

Craig Halkett - Hearts OUT - Similarly to Gordon, Halkett is building up his match-day fitness following ACL injury.