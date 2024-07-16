Hearts vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kick-off time, live stream details and Jambos team news

SNS Group

Hearts step up their Scottish Premiership season preparations with a clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Hearts have two pre-season fixtures left before focus shifts to the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season. The Jambos secured a strong third-place finish last season with 68 points on the board but they will be looking to keep on pushing and improving.

After enjoying a warm weather training camp in Tenerife, the Gorgie club returned home to host Leyton Orient in their first friendly before the new campaign. The match took place on Saturday at Tynecastle, ending in a 2-1 win to the Londoners despite Liam Boyce’s early opener.

Before their clash with Fleetwood Town in Lancashire, Steven Naismith’s side will take on Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur in Edinburgh. Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will return to the capital, having last enjoyed a 2-0 win over Hearts back in May 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s clash, including how to follow the action.

When and where is the match taking place?

Hearts will host Spurs on Wednesday, July 17th at Tynecastle, with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.

Is Hearts vs Spurs on TV?

Unfortunately, the match will not be televised on any channel in the UK.

Is there a live stream for Hearts vs Spurs?

The Jambos have not yet confirmed whether fans will be able to watch the match via Hearts TV but Tottenham will be showing the action on their own streaming platform, SPURSPLAY, as part of their full pre-season coverage.

SPURSPLAY requires an annual subscription of £45 and customers can enjoy access to the games, as well as full match replays and extended highlights among other benefits.

Latest Hearts team news

Hearts will welcome back Zander Clark and Lawrence Shankland following their Euro 2024 run with Scotland. Kenneth Vargas is still away on leave after featuring for Costa Rica at the Copa America, meanwhile James Penrice continues to recover from a hip injury.