The defender believes the quality of Hearts’ weekend opposition will ‘shine through’.

As Hearts and Celtic prepare for their top of the table clash at Tynecastle on Sunday, a Scotland International has had his say on the title race.

The Jambos have an opportunity to go eight points clear of their Glaswegian rivals, after a perfect last round of fixtures. Hearts defeated Kilmarnock at Rugby Park by three goals to nil, thanks to a Craig Halkett header and Claudio Braga brace. Derek McInnes’ side have now won five league matches on the bounce, with clean sheets in their last four. As for Celtic, they remained five points behind Hearts after their 2-0 defeat to Dundee at Dens Park. A Clark Robertson header and Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal meant that ex-captain Steven Pressley done his old side a massive favour, going into this weekend’s fixture.

With the build-up to Sunday’s bout in the full-flow, PAOK defender, Greg Taylor has had his say on the title race. Despite spending seven years at Celtic Park, the 27-year old has been impressed by the Jambos this season. He spoke on Premier Sports’ Scottish Football Social Club alongside Michael Stewart and Alan Hutton.

‘Exciting period’ in Gorgie

Taylor said: “Because we play a bit later, on Sundays, I've actually had the opportunity to watch quite a bit of the Celtic games but I watched Hearts for the first time (against Killie) and they looked really strong. They finished the second half strong and were playing some really good football. All the players you could tell were really high in confidence, so I think it's an exciting period for them.

“Celtic, of course, I watch on and hope they do well. There's been parts of their performances that have been really, really strong but as you've seen, obviously, there's been bits that they know they can improve on, for sure. But I don't think it's anything that I'd be too concerned on because I know that the quality in that changing room will eventually shine through.”

As the Hoops welcome Sturm Graz to the East End of Glasgow on Thursday night, they are currently a club on the verge of a crisis, with fan protests aplenty and a frustrated manager. Brendan Rodgers once again had a swipe after the Dundee defeat, with his side compared to a Honda Civic.

Do Celtic have enough to go on and win the title?

When asked by Alan Hutton if he believes Celtic can bridge the gap between themselves and Hearts, Taylor responded: “Yes I would say so. Of course, everyone spoke about transfer windows, new players and we touched on it even with myself, there is bed-in periods, it's boys coming to a new country. But at Celtic and Rangers, you don't really get that bed-in period, so straight away you're judged.

“That can be difficult, but also when you're winning and playing well, there's not a better place to play football. So I'm sure as time goes on and the rhythm comes back and a few players back fit, these things normally take care of themselves and I'd expect Celtic to be right up there as soon as possible.”

Despite Taylor’s optimism for his old side, a win for Hearts on Sunday would really throw the cat amongst the pigeons at Celtic Park, where unrest is already brewing. Winning four titles on the bounce, Celtic undoubtedly have quality, but Derek McInnes will be looking to take full advantage of The Hoops’ current situation of disarray.