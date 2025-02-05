Hearts winger makes post Deadline Day move to link up with former Jambos' favourite

Hearts have completed one loan transfer after the January transfer window came to an end.

Hearts have confirmed young winger Bobby McLuckie will be handed a chance to take the next step in his development during a loan spell with League One club Stenhousemuir.

The 18-year-old wideman has impressed for Hearts B team after scoring 23 goals and providing 31 assists during in 84 appearances in the Lowland League and Challenge Cup over the last two and a half seasons. The youngster’s progress has been rewarded with a number of first-team call-ups but he is yet to make his senior debut after remaining on the bench for four Premiership fixtures and last season’s Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Morton.

However, McLuckie will now hope to make an impact at senior level and capture the attention of first-team manager Neil Critchley by impressing at Ochilview Park over the remainder of the season. Under the watch of former Hearts and Scotland left-back Gary Naysmith, Stenny are one point clear at the top of the League One table and will hope to see off the challenges of the likes of Cove Rangers and Arbroath to secure promotion into the Championship this season.

As he prepares to train with his new team-mates for the first time, McLuckie has been challenged to make the most of the challenges and pressures that lie in wait as he plays a part in a promotion push during the first loan spell of his young career.

Speaking after the move was completed, B Team head coach Angus Beith told the club website: “Bobby has experienced two-and-a-half seasons in the Lowland League and as his numbers highlight, he has taken the step up to men’s football in his stride. This move presents a really good opportunity for Bobby to go and test himself in League One. Stenhousemuir are pushing for promotion and are enjoying a great season. Bobby will need to apply himself in the correct manner to push himself into the team firstly, and then it’s about him working hard to make sure he stays there."

The Hearts prospect could make his debut for Stenhousemuir when they host fourth placed Queen of the South on Saturday afternoon.

