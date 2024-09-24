History-maker and Celtic legend considered to replace former Hearts boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest news from across the Premiership.

St Johnstone are reportedly considering a move for Larne manager Tiernan Lynch after they parted company with former Hearts and Scotland boss Craig Levein last week.

After leading the Saints to a tenth placed finish and preserving their Premiership status last season, there were high hopes for Levein’s first full season at McDiarmid Park. However, after winning three of their four Viaplay Cup ties, a win over Kilmarnock in their second game of the league campaign preceded a run of four games without a win in all competitions. A 2-0 home defeat against Hibs proved to be the final game of Levein’s reign and his departure was officially last week as coaches Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland were left to take charge of the 3-3 draw with Ross County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Courier Sport have now claimed the Saints hierarchy are considering a move for Larne manager Tiernan Lynch after he guided the Inver Park club to consecutive NIFL Premiership title wins and into the UEFA Conference League group stages for the first time. Larne will face the likes of Belgian club Gent, Swiss side St Gallen and Norwegian outfit Molde in UEFA’s tertiary club competition - but it remains to be seen whether their manager will be in charge for those historic fixtures as the Saints consider a move for his services. Celtic legend Scott Brown and Aberdeen assistant manager Peter Leven are also believed to be on a shortlist to replace Levein.

Aberdeen boss makes shock claim over Slovenian star

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has made a major claim over Ester Sokler by stating the Slovenian star is one of his ‘best attacking defenders’.

Sokler recently brought up a half century of appearances for the Dons and despite failing to score in the Premiership so far this season, he has had no such problems in the Viaplay Cup after scoring five goals in six games to help Thelin’s side set up a semi-final clash with Celtic in November. Sokler added to his tally when he scored the final goal of Saturday’s 4-0 win against Spartans and that led to some major praise from his manager.

Ester Sokler, right, was praised for his performance in the win over Dumbarton | SNS Group

Thelin told the Daily Record: “He’s a good player, he’s one of the best attacking defenders. How he closes the passing lines, how he can help put pressure in a good way. He works so hard for the team to create these opportunities with our pressing. It was nice to get that goal on Saturday. The goal is always important to get the players the feeling they want to score. Also how he fights for that goal – it was a slide and a duel. He gives everything to get the ball into the net, so I’m really happy with him.”