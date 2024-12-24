Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sky Sports will broadcast the action from Tynecastle for supporters who can’t make it to the match.

Boxing Day derby matches are a traditional staple of football across the country and this year will be no different as Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs go head-to-head at Tynecastle.

Staff and players will have to make the most of their Christmas day celebrations before putting their full focus on the massive clash where both teams are looking to open a gap on the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. It has not been the best season so far for either of the capital clubs but a festive derby win could be the catalyst to propel things forward while a defeat could do the opposite.

Tynecastle will be sold out and rocking for the game but supporters who couldn’t get their hands on a ticket or who can’t make it to the match in person will still be able to watch all the action live. Here is everything you need to know about what TV channel the game is on, how to live stream the action and when the build up kicks off.

What TV channel is Hearts v Hibs Boxing Day Edinburgh Derby on?

Sky Sports will broadcast the Boxing Day Edinburgh Derby. The game is set to kick off at 12:30pm. Build up to the match starts from noon on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401) and Sky Sports Football (Sky channel 403).

Hearts v Hibs Boxing Day Edinburgh Derby live stream

Sky customers can stream the action live through SkyGo. The app is available to download through most mainstream app stores.

Can I watch Hearts v Hibs Boxing Day Edinburgh Derby if I’m not a Sky customer?

Yes, there are way for non-Sky customers to watch the match. Streaming service NowTV offer subscription packages including a 24 hour ‘Day Membership’ for £14.99. This will allow customers to not only watch the Edinburgh Derby but all of the sporting action from Sky Sports on Boxing Day.