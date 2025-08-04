Here’s all you need to know ahead of Hearts’ home opener against Aberdeen in the Premiership.

Hearts get their Premiership campaign underway on Monday night as they host Aberdeen in a sizzling start to the new season.

Derek McInnes is in the door as Jambos head coach and his first league test comes against his ex club who he guided to multiple third place finishes. That spot in the league is where he’s looking to take Hearts in the 25/26 term, backed by a flurry of summer signings and new investor Tony Bloom’s big long term ambitions around Tynecastle.

It may only be game one, but against a rival for third spot, victory could prove key come May while also providing a major platform to start Premiership endeavours strongly. Here’s all you need to know for watching the game live from Tynecastle.

When is Hearts vs Aberdeen?

Hearts vs Aberdeen takes place on Monday, August 4. Kick-off at Tynecastle is at 8pm.

Is Hearts vs Aberdeen on TV?

Yes. Fans can tune into the action on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning close to kick off time. BBC Radio Scotland Extra are also providing a Sportsound programme for the game which is on air from 7pm, providing live updates.

Alternatively, you can keep up to date with the action right here at the Evening News! Our man in the know, Barry Anderson, will be at Tynecastle where you can read his report and ratings bang on the full time whistle on top of post match reaction.

Who is the referee for Hearts vs Aberdeen?

Nick Walsh has been named the match official. He has assistant referees Daniel McFarlane and Frank Connor running the lines for him in Gorgie, with Kevin Clancy on VAR duty. The VAR assistant official is Gary Hilland.

What has Derek McInnes said about Hearts vs Aberdeen?

Speaking in his pre match presser, McInnes said: “Obviously, we've got to improve clearly on what we served up last season. As a club, we never really got what we wanted. There was obviously the extra demand of European football, but domestically, not to get to the Cup final and not even get top six. We've got a lot to do to make up for last season.

“We'd like to think that we can be searching and striving for European football in amongst those places and try to get to Hampden. I don't think any Hearts player or any Hearts manager or staff should shy away from that demand. It's clearly there. We accept it and we've got to go and set about the task of doing that. We're not here to mess about. We're here to try and do something while we're here.

“I do feel that a Hearts player, when they sign here, should have those objectives. I think it's clearly what the Hearts fans expect. As I said when I got announced as a manager, all we've got to try and do, first and foremost, is meet the expectations of the Hearts fans. I would say that their expectations is what we expect from ourselves. Beyond that, going forward, hopefully we can exceed those expectations. For now, we're not going to shout our mouths off. We're going to do this and we're going to do that. In the back of last season, we never reached a final and we were in the bottom six. There's work to be done.”