Stephen Kingsley sent a defiant message to his teammates as Tynecastle booed them off the pitch after Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Dundee United (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The defender has sent a defiant message to his teammates as Tynecastle booed them off the pitch after Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Dundee United.

Stephen Kingsley has told his Hearts teammates that the reaction from their supporters comes with the territory when you are underperforming at a big club.

The 30-year old is one of the longer tenured players in the current Jambos squad, having been at the club since 2020, and knows all about the pressure that comes with pulling on the maroon jersey. Sunday’s defeat to Dundee United in Gorgie made it six straight losses in all competitions and the supporters inside the stadium made their feeling loud and clear at full time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's hard but it comes with the job,” Said Kingsley. “You get told when you come to Hearts about the expectation. It's hard but it's what you want, you're playing for a big team and you need to accept there's pressure there and if you're not performing then the fans will let you know.

“If you don't like it then Hearts isn't the place for you. It's their right as fans, they put a lot of money and passion into this club and they voice their opinions but they also let you know when things are going well and if you accept the adulation when it's going well you have to accept the criticism when it's not. Everyone needs to stand up and accept that.

“It'll be tough for them (new boys) but they know the pressure that comes with playing for Hearts, they will be told that when they signed. It's not on any one of the new players though, it's on all of us to hold ourselves responsible individually but also as a team as well and come together. There's expectations to be in a certain position and to get results and we're not doing that but they're strong boys and they'll be working hard to help the team.”

Hearts now have a two week break to try and get to the bottom of their problems as international football takes centre stage. Kingsley says it’s time for some hard conversations and for the players to step up, come together and work hard to turn things around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going into the international break we've got time to try and get to the bottom of it and have some honest conversations and put stuff in place so that when we come back we hopefully turn the corner. We hoped we'd have the win (against United) to build confidence but it hasn't happened so we need to work hard in the time off and discuss what we need to do going forward.

"It's tough, from a coaching point of view I think it's probably not a bad thing because you get to really analyse what's going on and have honest and open conversations with the squad and form a plan going forward. For players it's frustrating because you want to go into the next game and try and get that feel good factor back into the place.

“Having a little time to physically recover might help us having had Sunday and Thursday games for a while, it's tough going and does take it out of you physically and it'll help to recharge the batteries. It will be an important few weeks to try and come up with a plan and a direction to go.

"We know we're not creating enough chances in the opposition box and we're conceding too many at our end and that's frustrating, so it's not just one thing. We've got a squad that we've put together and there's a lot of new boys but we know we have quality that should be doing better and that's on us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to address it internally and find out how best to rectify this but we believe 100 percent we have the ability to do that and it's about getting the belief back and showing the mental strength you need when you're in these situations.”

Finally, the former Falkirk and Hull City full-back made it clear that he and the players are fully behind head coach Steven Naismith who is also under fire from sections of the Jambos support. The twice capped Scotland international said it ‘goes without saying’ that they support their gaffer.

“It's our responsibility as players to put on performances that get results and individually and collectively it has not been good enough. Our place as players is to put on performances and that's our focus and it's got to be us that does it, not anyone else, anything outside of that isn't our focus.

“Our focus is on the pitch, on training everyday and we need to be mentally stronger so that we can deal with that. It won't change the situation pulling in different directions, we need to work together to try and fix the issues we've got."