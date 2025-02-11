Late draws and cup heartache: Inside Hearts' last 10 meetings with Rangers

Confidence is high at Hearts after a recent upturn in form took Neil Critchley’s side into contention for a European place - and there was a further boost with a Scottish Cup win at St Mirren on Monday night.

After Calem Nieuwenhof cancelled out an opener from Buddies forward Mickael Mandron with just five minutes left on the clock, the two sides could not be separated in extra-time and the heroics of veteran keeper Craig Gordon helped Hearts come through a penalty shoot-out and set up a quarter-final home tie with Dundee.

With cup progress now secured, Critchley and his players turn their attention towards Sunday’s home game with Rangers and improving what has been a pretty abysmal recent record against their Premiership rivals. With days to go until the Tynecastle clash, we take a look at the last ten times Hearts have faced Rangers in all competitions.

1 . November 2024: Rangers 1-0 Hearts (Premiership) Cyriel Dessers grabbed an early goal that gave Rangers all three points at Ibrox. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . August 2024: Hearts 0-0 Rangers (Premiership) The current season was kicked off with a goalless draw at Tynecastle. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . May 2024: Hearts 3-3 Rangers (Premiership top six split) Lawrence Shankland, Dexter Lembikisa and Kyosuke Tagawa all netted as Hearts battled to a 3-3 with Rangers. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . April 2024: Rangers 2-0 Hearts (Scottish Cup semi-final) A Cyriel Dessers brace ensured Rangers secured a place in the Scottish Cup Final and left Hearts to consider what might have been. | SNS Group Photo Sales