Late draws and cup heartache: Inside Hearts' last 10 meetings with Rangers

Confidence is high at Hearts after a recent upturn in form took Neil Critchley’s side into contention for a European place - and there was a further boost with a Scottish Cup win at St Mirren on Monday night.
After Calem Nieuwenhof cancelled out an opener from Buddies forward Mickael Mandron with just five minutes left on the clock, the two sides could not be separated in extra-time and the heroics of veteran keeper Craig Gordon helped Hearts come through a penalty shoot-out and set up a quarter-final home tie with Dundee.
With cup progress now secured, Critchley and his players turn their attention towards Sunday’s home game with Rangers and improving what has been a pretty abysmal recent record against their Premiership rivals. With days to go until the Tynecastle clash, we take a look at the last ten times Hearts have faced Rangers in all competitions.