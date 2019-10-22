Hearts star Aaron Hickey 'scouted' by Premier League giants, including Liverpool and Arsenal
Hearts ace Aaron Hickey is attracting interest from a number of sides in the Premier League.
The 17-year-old was scouted by a raft of clubs from down south on Sunday as he helped his team to a 1-1 draw with Rangers.
Liverpool and Arsenal were joined at Tynecastle by the likes of Newcastle United, Norwich City and Southampton as they cast an eye over the defender, according to the Scottish Sun.
Hickey has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in recent weeks, while Rangers boss Steven Gerrard played down reported interest from the Ibrox side.
Sunday was one of the player's more difficult afternoons in a Hearts top since making his debut towards the end of last season before starring in the Scottish Cup final at just 16.
So far this season, Hickey has played at right-back, centre-back, left-back and at wing-back.
Craig Levein told BBC Sportsound after the match: "I thought he was excellent in the second half. He got a bit of stick at half-time, which he hasn't really had in all the matches he has been involved in. I thought he stood up to be counted in the second half.
"He moved over to the other side, and you would have no idea whether he is a right-back or a left-back with the level of performances he puts in. Credit to him again. He's a young boy making his way in the game and he didn't have the best first half, but he made up for it in the second."