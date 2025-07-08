There was a major boost for Hearts as Lawrence Shankland committed his future to the club with a new contract last week.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrence Shankland is now ‘in the top bracket of Hearts legends’ after putting pen to paper on a new three-year deal at Tynecastle - according to one of his former managers.

The 16-times capped Scotland international joined Hearts during the summer of 2022 after his time at Belgian club Beerschot came to a close and endeared himself to his new supporters when he scored in a 1-1 draw with Edinburgh rivals Hibs inside the opening weeks of the new season. Shankland’s first season ended with him wearing the captain’s armband after regular skipper Craig Gordon suffered a season-ending injury and the former Dundee United led from the front with 28 goals and four assists in 47 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was followed up by 31 goals in 47 appearances during the 2023/24 season and Shankland showed his versatility as he dropped into a deeper role during a challenging campaign last time out and provided nine goals and 11 assists across the campaign. With his contract coming to an end, there was speculation suggesting the 29-year-old could leave Tynecastle on a free transfer this summer - but he will remain part of the Hearts squad under new manager Robbie Neilson after penning a new three-year deal.

Former Hearts boss Steven Naismith believes getting a key player to commit to the club will be as important as any new addition his old club will make during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sportsround, the former Hearts boss said: "Him signing this deal puts him right in the top bracket of Hearts legends. He's up with the rest of them and that's only going to get better as he scores more goals. For the club and fans, it's as big as any signing that's going to come in."

"When there's a player at that age performing at that level, they are going to take their time and see what's out there," Naismith added. I was very calm about it all. Shanks was going to have interest because his levels were so high, but I also did know how much he loves Hearts and how well he was liked."