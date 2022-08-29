Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not many 19-year-olds are bold enough to declare lofty career goals after making just one full appearance for their new club. Neilson does so without hesitation. The teenage centre-back believes in himself and hopes his journey to the English Premier League has now begun.

He was compared to John Souttar by his manager after a man-of-the-match performance against St Johnstone on Sunday. ​​Their Tannadice-to-Tynecastle career paths are similar and the resemblance uncanny. Both were teenage centre-backs when making the move to Hearts. Both like to step out of defence with the ball to initiate attacks. Both were signed by Robbie Neilson.

Souttar needed a few months to get used to the intensity of the Scottish Premiership when he joined Hearts in 2015 and Robbie Neilson feels Lewis needs the same. The Hearts boss has identified certain aspects of his game which much improve, but believes his summer signing from Dundee United can also become a “top player” in time.

“To hear the gaffer saying that is nice, as John is a brilliant role model and someone I look up to,” says Lewis. “He came from Dundee United to Hearts, the same as me, played first-team football and now has a move to Rangers. Hopefully he does well there.

“It’s great to be compared to him but I want to be my own player. I want to be the full package as a centre-half, be good with the ball and without it.

“I want to kick on in my career and play at the very top level that I can. I would love to go south and play in the English Premier League. I know that’s a big ambition, but I have to produce it here first if I want to achieve that.

“I look at it one game at a time and I am fully focused on Hearts and staying in this team first. The dream is long in the future but everyone has to be ambitious.”

He’s off to a promising start. Drafted in to cover for the absence of Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley and Tony Sibbick, Neilson was very good on the ball as the middleman in a back three and latterly as one of the two centre-backs in a four against Saints.

His stats were good. He had 77 touches; 77% pass accuracy; 100% successful dribbles; six clearances; seven recoveries; won 100% of his duels on the ground and 62% in the air; and committed zero fouls. All that in spite of the changes to personnel and defensive shape going on around him as injuries piled up and Hearts chased the three points. Neilson was not fazed by any of it.

“I enjoyed the game,” he reflected. “I was happy with my performance. I was confident I could come into this team, but I have had to be patient. I hadn’t started a game, but I look at boys like Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley and Kye Rowles and I knew I could play with them.

“I did well, especially with how many times the backline changed during the game. We had to adapt and I hope it isn’t like that every week. It wasn’t ideal. I think it shows the strength we have in the squad this season. We have boys who can come off the bench and perform.”

Lewis Neilson came on as a sub against Celtic and was impressive in his first full competitive match for Hearts against St Johnstone at Tynecastle. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

Neilson is one of them and has had to be patient, but defensive injuries and an impressive full debut make him a stick-on to start in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie against Kilmarnock on Wednesday. After Saturday’s trip to Livingston in the league, the Europa Conference League group stage matches kick off next week when Mesut Özil and İstanbul Başakşehir arrive at Tynecastle. Neilson would relish the opportunity.

“I would love to make my European debut, but it doesn’t matter who it is against, I will do my own thing,” he explained. “If it is Mesut Ozil and Basaksehir, if it is St Johnstone, if it is Celtic, or whoever, I will play the same way and give it my all.

“We have some really exciting away days with Istanbul, Florence and Riga, so they will be good trips. I have watched Ozil on Match of the Day over the years and he has been a very good player for a number of years. When he was in his prime at Arsenal he was great and I would love to play against him. It will be exciting to play against him, but we have to go toe to toe with them.

“We are confident enough that we can do that against all the teams we will face. You don’t think about the names or anything, you play against your opponent and try to win the game.

Lewis Neilson turned in a man-of-the-match performance in defence for Hearts against St Johnstone. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

“When I am on the park I forget who I am playing against and it is all about playing my game. I like to step out from the back and play passes, dribble past people – so no matter who I play against I will play my own game.

“It is a great prospect to play in Europe at my age. If I play well in those games it will give me great exposure and it gives you a lot more hype about you and the team.

“I came here to play for a great team who were comfortably third and the European games are a bonus. I am only 19 and I had to realise my chance might not come at the start of the season, but when I get an opportunity I need to try to stay in the team. Hopefully I have done enough to do that. But if not I won’t be too frustrated and I will stay grounded.”