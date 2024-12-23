Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Referee John Beaton awarded St Johnstone a penalty after a VAR check at Tynecastle following James Penrice’s ‘handball’.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts moved off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table on Sunday with a 2-1 win over fellow strugglers St Johnstone at Tynecastle.

It was a much needed three points for Neil Critchley’s side but also a hard thought victory with James Penrice and Blair Spittal on the scoresheet either side of Graham Carey’s penalty for the visitors. The spot kick was awarded by referee John Beaton following a VAR check for handball by Penrice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carey’s free kick was whipped into the box and headed on to the arm of Penrice by Aaron Essel. It was the second penalty the former Livingston defender conceded this week after also giving one away in Thursday’s Europa Conference League match with Petrocub.

As always, the action from the weekend was analysed on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene Scottish Premiership highlights show and their were somewhat differing views on the decision by the pundits. Former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart says he believes it was a ‘harsh’ decision to give against the Jambos’ left back.

He said: "For me, I think it's harsh. All he is doing is running naturally. When you see it in real time he doesn't adjust his stride, his arms are just running basically and it catches his elbow. It's just the motion of running and I think it's harsh personally. The ball gets flicked from what? A yard away? He's just running to get himself back into an area. I thought that during the week was a harsh one as well. I'm not surprised it was given during the week and I'm not surprised it was given there but my personal view is Penrice hasn't done much wrong."

Meanwhile, former Hibs midfielder Scott Allan said he felt it was probably the correct decision, adding: “I would say it was a penalty. I think if Penrice's arm wasn't in the way that St Johnstone would get the chance to get a goal. It's a wicked ball in from Carey, I think it was a penalty."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t all penalty chat though and Penrice also came in for praise from Stewart who said: “He's been, if not Hearts' best player, then one of Hearts' best players in what has been a disappointing campaign so far. Right throughout he has shown that desire to get forward and Spittal and him down the left have really started to link up well. Even though today was clearly going to be a big challenge, he's someone that never shies away from it. He's always looking for the ball, always looking to go and make things happen when perhaps others would quite happily sit a left back and keep themselves out of the game. He's always wanting to get forward and shows real desire.

On young striker James Wilson, Stewart added: "One thing's for certain, he links up well and he's brought a different dynamic to the Hearts' attack and, unquestionably, he knows where the back of the net is. You think about the goal he scored in the derby which wasn't pretty but it was instinctive and he got the ball over the goal line. You look at the goal he got on Thursday, it's a really good finish, he'll take confidence from that because it's a smart finish."