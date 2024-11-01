Hearts are away in Perth this weekend against St Johnstone

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley says he has no doubts that Lawrence Shankland is primed to get back amongst the goals in maroon.

The Jambos are away to St Johnstone on Premiership business as a jam-packed schedule continues. This game is their third in the last six days, having drawn with Hibs in the Premiership and suffered defeat at Kilmarnock hands on Wednesday night.

Speaking ahead of the game, Critchley was asked about the form of talisman Shankland. The Scotland international was the club’s top scorer last campaign but has found the net once on Premiership business this campaign.

Some critics have taken aim at his body language but Critchley insists Shankland is a leader around the training ground and for his teammates out on the pitch. He said: “I've been really impressed with him. I spoke to him again on the training pitch this morning and of course he's a striker, he wants to score goals, he's frustrated that he's not hitting the back of the net.

“But I think his all-round contribution in the last couple of games has been fantastic. I think he's played like a real captain, a real leader. He's brought so much more to the team in the way that he's played and led the line for us and he's been so, so close to hitting the back of the net.

“If he keeps putting himself in certain situations then with his finishing ability off both feet or in his head, he will get goals, I've got no doubt. I'm really comfortable with the way he is. Of course, if he misses a chance or he misses a moment, he expects high standards from himself.

“He expects to score goals so it is a normal reaction that if you miss a chance or you don't quite connect that there would be that initial reaction of disappointment. When we conceded the other night, I'm sure if you looked at me, I would be... It's human. We're all human. We all suffer emotions.”

The head coach was then asked if there was the temptation to change the captaincy, which was answered swiftly. He added: “No, none at all. That doesn't ever come into my thinking. Otherwise, you're judging things on outcome all the time. Lawrence is captain. He's captain for a reason and he'll remain captain.

“Obviously, we were disappointed about losing the game the other night so there's an obvious disappointment straight after the game but the response on Friday from himself and the team has been excellent so I'm looking forward to seeing how we play on Saturday.”