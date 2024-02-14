Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs travel to Aberdeen this weekend in a match which marks Neil Warnock’s second home match in the Scottish Premiership.

The Easter Road side will be looking to claim their first victory of the calendar year after a disappointing run of form in the league. Nick Montgomery’s side will be tasked with containing a number of key threats from the Dons attack including top scorer Bojan Miovski as well as Cape Verde international Duk - who was heavily linked with a move away from Pittodrie in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duk was one of the most formidable strikers in the Premiership last term with 16 goals in 37 matches as he formed an impressive partnership with Miovski. However, the 23-year-old has struggled to hit those heights this season and was a well documented target for Spanish outfit Leganes.

Warnock is determined to restore the players confidence after his failed transfer move and claims the forward may have had some bad advice before his arrival.

He told the Daily Record: “He knows he is here now the window has been closed. He might have had bad advice before I came in. He is training really well. (Put an arm around him?) I think you have to do that. He is a genuine kid and I am sure between now and the end of the season he will score a few goals. Some of the things he does in training are amazing. Let’s hope he can do that on the pitch.”

Aberdeen face Motherwell in their next game - giving them the chance to climb above Hibs before this weekend’s Premiership encounter.

Club captain vows to help former Hearts star in managerial debut

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross County captain Jack Baldwin has vowed to help former Hearts midfielder Don Cowie in his first match as a senior manager.

Cowie is the new interim boss of the Staggies for an unspecified period of time after the departure of former boss Derek Adams - who had a disastrous third stint in the dugout.

The 40-year-old's career in the dugout starts off with a monumental task away to a Rangers team which have lost just once in all competitions since Philippe Clement’s arrival in mid-October.

Cowie is bringing Baldwin to the game, despite his injury and wants to keep a number of the team’s main characters around the group to boost morale and togetherness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baldwin told the Press and Journal: "We’ve got such a talented group. With the new manager in place, he will look to raise spirits and get everybody believing in themselves again.

"I know how much the manager believes in us as a group. It will be a chance for him to influence us in that sense.

“It doesn’t get much tougher than the start on Wednesday, but it will be one we will relish as a team and look to push on from. It’s going to be a tough test, but the manager will want us to go and express ourselves and play on the front foot.

“We can’t be too kamikaze with what we do, but at the same time he will want to put our stamp on the game as much as possible. We will go there with the belief we can get a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The manager wants me to travel down to the game on Wednesday, which is nice. Being injured, you are kind of kept back doing your rehab stuff.