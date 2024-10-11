Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Norwegian was the man responsible for handing ex-Real Madrid wonderkid Martin Odegaard his international breakthrough

Hearts remain in the market for a new manager after parting ways with Steven Naismith. The 38-year-old was sacked last month after a dismal start to the season saw the Jambos record eight consecutive defeats.

The Gorgie club are currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership table with just two points on the board and are still yet to find their first win of the season. The decision was made to relieve Naismith of his duties with CEO Andrew McKinlay saying it was “clear for all to see that things are not working this season”

In a club statement, McKinlay said: “Results and performances have fallen below the standards expected at this football club and, unfortunately, there is little evidence of any potential upturn in fortunes. With our Conference League campaign about to commence, and the spotlight on our league position, we cannot afford to stand still.”

Hearts have since been linked with two main candidates to fill their vacant managerial position. Contact has reportedly been made between the club and former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley but Per-Mathias Høgmo is also on the radar.

The Norwegian boss appears to be the ‘leading contender’ to take the reins at Tynecastle and the Edinburgh Evening News have taken a closer look at his coaching background.

Who is Per-Mathias Høgmo?

Former Tromsø midfielder Høgmo has an extensive portfolio of experience as a football coach. The 64-year-old seamlessly transitioned into his managerial career back in 1989 and has spent the bulk of his time in Norway. He started out as a player/coach of Gratangen and had three spells in charge of Tromsø, while also managing Tomsdalen, Fossum IF, Moss, Rosenborg and Fredrikstad in his homeland, as well as Djurgardens inS weden.

He moved into the Norway international team set up in 1993 and has taken charge of the U16, U17 and U19 teams. Høgmo also managed the Norway Women’s team for three years, guiding them to an Olympic gold medal in 2000. In 2013, he took charge of the men’s national team and was at the helm when they lost 1-0 at home to Gordon Strachan-led Scotland in an Oslo friendly that year.

He also twice faced Aberdeen in European competition while in charge of BK Häcken. In 2021, the Swedish side were thrashed 5-1 at Pittodrie and exited the Conference League at the second qualifying round despite winning the home leg 2-0. Høgmo’s team gained revenge last season when they got the better of the Dons over two legs to reach the Europa League group stage, drawing 2-2 at home before running out 3-1 winners in the North East.

Most recently, Høgmo spent a brief period at Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds - lasting only 28 games before departing the club in August.

His role in Martin Odegaard’s breakthrough

Høgmo was responsible for handing former Real Madrid wonderkid and current Arsenal star Martin Odegaard his first international call-up at the age of 15. The midfielder was impressing for Stromsgodset in his homeland back in 2014 when Høgmo made the shock decision to hand the teenager a chance to make his mark on the international stage.

On his decision, Høgmo said he considered Odegaard “would be one of this year’s rising stars” at the time. The attacking midfielder made history in April that year by becoming the youngest player to take to the field in a Norwegian top-flight match.

On his rapid development, Høgmo said: “He has developed enormously in a short time. He brought down barriers that I think neither he nor anyone else imagined would fall. His way of playing, his talent, his ability to make choices and think, all of this is impressive.”

Høgmo also coached former Celtic trio Stefan Johansen, Jo Igne Berget and Mohamed Elyounoussi during his three-year spell in charge of the national team between 2013 and 2016.