18 players you forgot played for Hearts including England U21s boss and FA Cup winner

It has been an overwhelmingly positive season for Hearts as they continue to impress during the early months of their first season under Derek McInnes.

The dramatic Edinburgh derby win against Hibs earlier this month meant Hearts were sitting at the top of the Premiership table when the second international break of the season got underway and they will resume their campaign with a visit to Kilmarnock with a two-point lead over reigning champions Celtic.

Several Hearts players have already made a name for themselves this season by impressing the Tynecastle faithful - but there have been some players that have represented the club in the past that may have slipped the memories of supporters.

We take a look at 18 players you may have forgotten played for Hearts during their careers.

1 . Aidy Boothroyd (1992-1993) Perhaps best known for his managerial career with the likes of Watford and England Under-21s, Boothroyd made a handful of appearances for Hearts during the 1992/93 seaosn. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales

2 . Andy Thorn (2002) An English FA Cup winner with Wimbledon, the big defender made two appearances for Hearts during a short spell at Hearts. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales

3 . Andy Tod (2002) A loan signing from Bradford City in 2002, Tod made three appearances before returning to his parent club. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales