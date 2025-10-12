Jambos youngster wants to force his way back into Derek McInnes’ plans after sending a message with a hat-trick for Scotland’s Under-21s

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Wilson is fully aware of the position he finds himself in at high-flying Hearts - but is hopeful that his goalscoring exploits for Scotland Under-21s will catapult him back into Derek McInnes’ first-team plans.

The teenage striker admits he can have no complaints about losing his place in the Jambos starting line-up having been an unused substitute since he was taken off at half-time in the 3-3 draw with Motherwell at the end of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the four matches since then, the Gorgie outfit have secured maximum points and now sit top of the Scottish Premiership table. The impressive form of both Claudio Braga and Lawrence Shankland - the league’s ‘Player of the Month’ for September - has also contributed to Wilson’s lack of minutes.

However, the 18-year-old was thrilled to be able to “send a message back” to his club that he still has the scoring touch after notching a hat-trick in the Under-21s record-breaking 12-0 demolition of minnows Gibraltar at Dens Park on Thursday night.

Wilson start the campaign with consecutive goals in the Premier Sports Cup for the Tynecastle club, earning high praise from his new manager at the time. But he has started just once top-flight game, with Elton Kabangu also seemingly the preferred options off the bench.

James Wilson aiming to get Hearts racing again with big Scotland impact

But Wilson is confident opportunities will come his way if he remains patient, and hopes his performance on Tayside will help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking prior to travelling with the 21s squad to Baku for their latest qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Wilson said: “Every player wants to play as many minutes as they can,” he admitted. “We’re flying, and the guys that are playing are doing really well. So it’s my job to train well, do as much as I can then wait for my chance.

“There’s always that bit about when you go away and you’re not around the group, so you still want to go and do well and send a message back that I’m still doing well. Hopefully, I did that against Gibraltar.

“I recognise that as a team we’re doing really well and we’ve picked up a lot of points, we’re scoring loads of goals. And the guys in the forward lines have done really well. I have to patient and wait for that opportunity.

“(The manager) knows I want to play and it’s really tough for him. We’ve got a big squad and he’ll have people knocking on the door, but I have to appreciate that the guys that are in the role are doing really well. Sadly, there’s not much merit if I go to the gaffer and say, ‘Why am I not playing?’. And he goes, ‘Well look at the guys that are playing really well.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a tough decision for him and I just have to keep doing what I can do to try and put my name in there.

“There’s a good feel around the club. I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, we’ve only played seven games now. And, even if you look at the way Aberdeen started last year, we can’t look too far ahead.

“We just have to keep going into each game and just try and pick up the three points. We’ve got two tough games coming up with Killie and Celtic, so that’s the focus now.”

James Wilson recalls being on receiving end of a 12-0 rout

While admitting it’s a much nicer feeling being on the positive side on an emphatic score line, Wilson knows all too well how it felt to be on the receiving end of a 12-0 rout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It happened to him previously when he represented Northern Ireland’s Under-17s as a kid, recalling: “We lost 12-0 to Denmark. So, yeah, we’re on the better side now.”

The result was a timely boost for the young Scots after opening Group B with back-to-back defeats against Czech Republic and Portugal last month.

On the margin of victory, he added: “Coming into this game after the last camp, we just needed to put on a good performance and that’s what we did.

“That was the message at half-time: not to feel sorry for them. Ultimately, goal difference could be important in this group. We just seemed to put the foot down and keep going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how much quality we’ve got in the squad and sadly in the last camp we didn’t get to show it as much. It was a statement from us that we want to go out and show how good we are. I think we’ve done that.

“The group’s always changing, but I think for us the messages should be the same. I think in the camp we know what we want to do, we know how we want to play and we showed that. It’s now full focus on Azerbaijan and getting three more points.”