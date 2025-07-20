Premier Sports Cup: Projected last 16 and Hibs and Hearts predicted opponents

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 20th Jul 2025, 10:28 BST

The final lineup for the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup will be finalised over the next week.

Hearts are within touching distance of joining Hibs in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup following Saturday’s 4-0 win against Stirling Albion.

A Craig Halkett brace and a goal apiece from Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyzridis all found the net at the Forthbank Stadium to take Derek McInnes’ side remained six points clear at the top of the Group E table.

Results so far mean Hearts are all but certain to be seeded alongside Hibs, Premiership champions Celtic, runners up Rangers, Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen and Europa Conference League competitors Dundee United when the last 16 draw takes place next weekend.

But who else is likely to join the Edinburgh rivals in the last 16, who will be seeded and who are Hibs and Hearts predicted to face in the next stage of the competition?

Status = Qualified, seeded (confirmed)

1. Rangers

Status = Qualified, seeded (confirmed) | SNS Group

Status = Qualified, seeded (confirmed)

2. Celtic

Status = Qualified, seeded (confirmed) | Getty Images

Status = Qualified, seeded (confirmed)

3. Hibernian

Status = Qualified, seeded (confirmed) | SNS Group

Status = Qualified, seeded (confirmed)

4. Aberdeen

Status = Qualified, seeded (confirmed) | SNS Group

