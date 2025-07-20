Premier Sports Cup: Projected last 16 and Hibs and Hearts predicted opponents

Hearts are within touching distance of joining Hibs in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup following Saturday’s 4-0 win against Stirling Albion.

A Craig Halkett brace and a goal apiece from Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyzridis all found the net at the Forthbank Stadium to take Derek McInnes’ side remained six points clear at the top of the Group E table.

Results so far mean Hearts are all but certain to be seeded alongside Hibs, Premiership champions Celtic, runners up Rangers, Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen and Europa Conference League competitors Dundee United when the last 16 draw takes place next weekend.