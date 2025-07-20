There were contrasting fortunes for Hearts and Hibs during the 2024/25 Premiership season.

Ahead of the campaign, both Edinburgh rivals were expected to challenge for top half finishes and be firmly in the race for European competition when the season came to a close in May.

However, as the final stages of the campaign arrived, it was Hibs that had firmly solidified their place in Europe as a third place finish ensured they entered the Europa League and they are currently focusing on a second qualifying round tie with Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Hearts were left disappointed as they missed out on a top six place when the Premiership split took place and will hope to fare better when the new league season gets underway next month.

But how did the two sides’ performances compare to the pre-season predictions delivered by a Supercomputer?

