2024/25 Premiership Supercomputer results - where Hearts and Hibs finished vs pre-season predictions

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 20th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST

How did the Premiership Supercomputer fare with their predictions for final places last season?

There were contrasting fortunes for Hearts and Hibs during the 2024/25 Premiership season.

Ahead of the campaign, both Edinburgh rivals were expected to challenge for top half finishes and be firmly in the race for European competition when the season came to a close in May.

However, as the final stages of the campaign arrived, it was Hibs that had firmly solidified their place in Europe as a third place finish ensured they entered the Europa League and they are currently focusing on a second qualifying round tie with Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Hearts were left disappointed as they missed out on a top six place when the Premiership split took place and will hope to fare better when the new league season gets underway next month.

But how did the two sides’ performances compare to the pre-season predictions delivered by a Supercomputer?

Your next football read: Premier Sports Cup: Projected last 16 and Hibs and Hearts predicted opponents

2024/25 predicted finish: 12th - 2024/25 actual finish: 9th

1. Kilmarnock

2024/25 predicted finish: 12th - 2024/25 actual finish: 9th | SNS Group

Photo Sales
2024/25 predicted finish: 11th - 2024/25 actual finish: 11th

2. Ross County

2024/25 predicted finish: 11th - 2024/25 actual finish: 11th | SNS Group

Photo Sales
2024/25 predicted finish: 10th - 2024/25 actual finish: 4th

3. Dundee United

2024/25 predicted finish: 10th - 2024/25 actual finish: 4th | Getty Images

Photo Sales
2024/25 predicted finish: 9th - 2024/25 actual finish: 10th

4. Dundee

2024/25 predicted finish: 9th - 2024/25 actual finish: 10th | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice