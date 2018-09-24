Right-back Marcus Godinho takes first step towards Hearts return

Marcus Godinho took a significant step in his comeback bid today as he returned to training with his Hearts team-mates.

The Canadian right-back has been sidelined for five months after being plagued by knee trouble towards the end of last season and then undergoing surgery in May.

Following a gruelling period of rehabilitation over the summer, Godinho is now back on the training pitch at Riccarton as he eyes a return to action later in the autumn.

Once he has a few weeks of training under his belt, the 21-year-old will come into contention for involvement with Andy Kirk’s reserve team next month before being considered for a first-team return. Given the form of Michael Smith and Callumn Morrison in the early months of the season, there is no need for manager Craig Levein to rush Godinho, who has endured an injury-disrupted two years at Hearts, back into the match-day squad.

The Canadian made his long-awaited debut for the club in March but, after six consecutive starts, in which he looked like emerging as Hearts’ main right-back, his knee injury flared up and ended his campaign prematurely when he was forced off early in a 2-1 defeat away to Rangers on April 22. Godinho also made his debut for Canada towards the end of last season and is eager to return to action and start building on the promise he showed in the spring.