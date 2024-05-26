Ross County make final manager decision as former Hearts man Don Cowie secures safety

Don Cowie has ben given the Ross County manager job on a full time basis (Pic: SNS)

The Staggies secured their place in the Scottish Premiership next season after hammering Raith Rovers in the play-offs.

Former Hearts midfielder Don Cowie is expected to remain as Ross County boss and lead the Staggies into next season after securing their Scottish Premiership status.

Having beaten opponents Raith Rovers 2-1 at Starks Park earlier in the week they hammered the Fife club 4-0 in the Highlands to confirm their top flight status in emphatic style. Simon Murray was the star of the show while incoming Jambos midfielder Yan Dhanda signed off on his Staggies career as he will have wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the match, Cowie said: "I spoke to the chairman, we're really aligned and he indicated I was the person to take the club forward. I felt I was ready to be a manager three months ago.

“The last three months have only strengthened that. I'm really proud of the team. We put ourselves in a difficult position, we had an opportunity to not be in this play-off, but we dealt with it extremely well. Raith are a very good team, they had a fantastic season."

Cowie, who played for Hearts for two and a half seasons between 2016 and 2018, has worked as a coach with Ross County since ending his playing career there in 2020. He was assistant manager to Malky Mackay and was appointed interim head coach when Derek Adams’ disastrous 12 game spell came to an end in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad