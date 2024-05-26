Scotland head coach Steve Clarke outlines his provisional squad for Euro 2024 at Wednesday's Hampden press conference.

The latest news from the Scotland camp as the Tartan Army prepare for this summer's European Championships.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke hopes set-piece specialist and former Hearts coach Austin MacPhee can be a secret weapon for his side at this summer’s European Championship.

The Aston Villa coach - who was Jambos assistant between 2016-2020 - has worked wonders with the English Premier League club. They scored 14 goals from set-pieces throughout a season that saw them claim a place in next season’s Champions League after seeing off challenges from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

MacPhee will take his place alongside Clarke and assistant John Carver as the Tartan Army savours clashes with hosts Germany, Switzerland and Hungary in the group stages at Euro 2024. Clarke has insisted the Villa man can be key as he tipped set-pieces to be key at the tournament.

He said: "I've acquired a set-play coach so we can do a little bit more work on it this time. Maybe we didn't utilise that enough last time. We have worked out set plays are pretty important. If you look at leagues across the world you see more and more specialist coaches coming in. We can put in a few afternoon sessions where there's not a great deal of load but there's a lot of information on the pitch, where they can find little movements and little runs.

Scotland star could make European move

Former Rangers and Hibs star Greg Docherty is reportedly in line for a move into Europe after his departure from English Championship club Hull City was confirmed.

The four-times capped Scotland international joined the Tigers during the summer of 2020 and has gone on to over 140 appearances for the club. However, after failing to nail down a regular place in their side this season, the 27-year-old was named amongst six players that will depart the MKM Stadium when their contracts come to an end next month.

