The latest injury news as Scotland prepare for two summer friendlies.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke could be handed a major boost ahead of the summer internationals after Brentford boss Thomas Frank confirmed former Hearts star Aaron Hickey had returned to full training.

The talented full-back left Tynecastle to join Serie A club Bologna during the summer of 2020 before moving on to the English Premier League side in a reported £14m deal just under two years later. Hickey made 37 appearances during his first two seasons at Brentford but a serious hamstring injury has left him to battle back towards full fitness for the last 18 months.

However, there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel as the 14-times capped Scotland international is now back training with the Brentford squad as Frank delivered a ‘very positive’ assessment over the fitness of both Hickey and Bees team-mate Igor Thiago, who has made just four appearances since joining the club last summer.

Speaking ahead of Thursday night’s visit to Champions League chasing Nottingham Forest, the Bees boss said: “Hickey and Thiago are both training fully with the team now They have done that for the last couple of trainings. They won’t be ready for Nottingham, but it’s very positive. Everyone is available from the last game.”

Asked if the duo could feature before the Premier League season comes to a close in late May, Frank said: “Hopefully. Fingers crossed for that. When they are training fully with the team, they are definitely close. How close, we will see over the next one to two weeks.”

Brentford’s visit to Forest will be followed by home games against Manchester United and Fulham and away fixtures at Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers - but it remains to be seen whether Hickey can make his return before their season comes to a close.

What has Aaron Hickey said about his comeback from injury?

Aaron Hickey is 'on track' for a first team return before the end of the season. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Speaking after penning a new deal earlier this season, Hickey told the Bees website: “It’s been a very long time - it’s been difficult and disappointing for me. But these things happen and, now, I just have to make sure I’m mentally strong and ready to come back into the team again. It’s been hard. I had my first surgery, which didn’t go well, so that was a major disappointment for me. I had another surgery, worked my way back, I was back running, and then I felt something again.

“I feel like I’ve been very unlucky, to be honest. But now I’m feeling good and I’m fully focused on being back and training with the team. I go and support the boys nearly every week and it’s great that they’re doing well - we’ve got a great blend of players here and it’s all starting to come together.”

