Scotland's most capped players and where Hearts legend Craig Gordon ranks ahead of Greece clash

By Mark Carruthers
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 13:52 BST

Where does Hearts legend Craig Gordon sit in a list of Scotland's most capped players?

Scott McTominay came to the fore once again as the Napoli midfielder made the difference for Scotland in their 1-0 win in Greece on Thursday night.

Not for the first time in his senior international career, the former Manchester United star led the Tartan Army to a notable win as his first-half penalty ensured Steve Clarke’s side claimed a narrow advantage after their first leg of their UEFA Nations League play-off.

If McTominay made the difference at one end of the pitch, it was Hearts veteran Craig Gordon who proved integral at the other as the Scotland stalwart kept a clean sheet on the night he won his 79th senior cap - but where does the Tynecastle stalwart sit in a list of the Tartan Army’s most capped players?

The former Rangers duo kick off the top ten.

1. 69 caps: Kenny Miller and David Weir

The former Celtic stalwart was also a regular for Scotland under a number of managers.

2. 72 caps: Tom Boyd

He's come a long way since winning his first Scotland cap against Denmark in March 2016.

3. 74 caps: John McGinn

A true Celtic legend and a stalwart with Scotland too.

4. 76 caps: Paul McStay

