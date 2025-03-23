Scott McTominay came to the fore once again as the Napoli midfielder made the difference for Scotland in their 1-0 win in Greece on Thursday night.
Not for the first time in his senior international career, the former Manchester United star led the Tartan Army to a notable win as his first-half penalty ensured Steve Clarke’s side claimed a narrow advantage after their first leg of their UEFA Nations League play-off.
If McTominay made the difference at one end of the pitch, it was Hearts veteran Craig Gordon who proved integral at the other as the Scotland stalwart kept a clean sheet on the night he won his 79th senior cap - but where does the Tynecastle stalwart sit in a list of the Tartan Army’s most capped players?
Your next Scotland football read: How a Scotland starting XI of SPFL players could look - including Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers & Aberdeen men
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.