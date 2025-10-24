Here’s how some of the pundits can see Hearts vs Celtic panning out this weekend.

The scene is set for an epic showdown and the pundits are having it large ahead of Hearts vs Celtic.

Talk of a title charge from Gorgie has been rife in debating circles this season and Sunday’s clash at Tynecastle could go a long way to proving whether it can last the distance of a whole season. A win for Hearts over Brendan Rodgers’ champions would put them eight clear at the top of the Premiership table, having already defeated Rangers at Ibrox.

Seven wins from eight in the league have been registered under Hearts head coach Derek McInnes and Celtic carry some worrying injury concerns into battle after Europa League endeavours midweek. Here’s how six pundits can Hearts vs Celtic going, amid talk of the title, a front pairing those in Glasgow would like to have and new investor Tony Bloom’s impact.

Alan Hutton (Premier Sports)

“See on the right hand side, if they could get that nailed down to how obviously Del sees it moving forward, they are a massive problem for a lot of teams out there. I am going to go Hearts. You want the fans to dream.”

Chris Sutton (5Live)

“I just at this moment in time don't really see a way out for Rangers and Celtic until January. Hearts have got themselves into a handsome position, they're pretty well clear at the top. They don't have European football to contend with as Rangers and Celtic do. There's a lot of things pointing in Hearts' favour and who knows with the Jamestown Analytics and Tony Bloom, they may well go again in the transfer market in January, and bring another couple of gems in. They recruited well in the summer.

“Really impressive win at the weekend against Kilmarnock on a plastic pitch. They've beaten Rangers at Ibrox this season, won the Edinburgh Derby and they are a well balanced team. They play Celtic this weekend and at this moment in time I don't think there are many Celtic fans out there who actually think that the Celtic team are capable of beating them.”

Jamie O’Hara (Sky)

“When I saw this and I see Hearts doing what they are doing...you see some teams and they will have a go and they fall away. Celtic and Rangers come through because they have the best squads and most money. When I look at Hearts with the manager they’ve got, the Tony Bloom situation where he doesn’t get things wrong. He gets things right and if he goes in he gets it right. Rangers and Celtic are the poorest sides I’ve seen at the moment in terms of where they’ve been in recent years. I actually think Hearts can win this.”

Michael Stewart (Premier Sports)

“Islam Chesnokov is what I think they view as the solution to the right hand side. You know, obviously Harry Milne's not a right midfielder, he's not a right winger but he's doing all right at the moment. Likewise, Oisin McEntee at right back, he's doing a job and doing it pretty well because the whole collective unit is working well. But right-back and right midfield is two of the positions they really need to look at. Chesnokov’s coming in in January, Ageu obviously in the middle of the park as well. If you think about how Celtic are at the moment, there is nothing for Hearts to fear. Hearts, psychologically and the way this is set up, this couldn’t be a better time to be welcoming Celtic to Tynecastle.

Steven Thompson (Sportsound)

"If you're a Hearts fan going into the Celtic game, the expectation is 'we can do them.’ That shift in psyche is great. I don't see it diminishing and I think they will be there or thereabouts for a long period of time. Players are desperate to get in that team. They are entertaining in forward areas, but defensively they are brilliant.

"All the signs are there that it isn't going to be like Aberdeen last season where they capitulated. They will lose games, but I can't see them losing two or three in a row and dropping like a stone. If they get to January still in the mix, I think they will strengthen again because these situations don't come around too often. You look at Hearts' front two of Braga and Lawrence Shankland, and you look at Rangers and even Celtic, there's an argument you would take Braga and Shankland."

Andy Walker (Go Radio)

“Everyone's just jockeying for position at the moment. If Hearts were to win at the weekend and go eight points clear, it would be remarkable. When you get to a league where you're playing 38 games, I mean, you need to win 28, 29, maybe even 30 of them to win the title. Unless you're absolutely skating it and there's no threat, second place is miles away, but you really need to win a lot of games. There's no evidence that Hearts can do that over the last number of years but maybe this is different. They've got a new manager. They've got a new look at bringing in players and so far, after eight games, it's going really well for them.”