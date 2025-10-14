After seven games, stands have been packed out all over the country as Scotland are on course to top the ‘attendance per capita’ European charts once again.

Tynecastle has been rocking over the past few month after Hearts’ best start to a domestic campaign since 2021. From coming back from 3-0 down to salvage a point against Motherwell, to Craig Halkett’s last minute winner against Hibs, Derek McInnes has certainly given the Gorgie faithful their moneys worth so far.

On the other side of the city, Hibs have drawn three out of three matches at Easter Road in the league, however there have been some unforgettable Leith moments on the European stage. Kieron Bowie’s 40-yard wonder-goal against Partizan Belgrade, as well as Chris Cadden’s tie-clincher will live long in the memory of Hibees fans.

Here’s how both Hearts and Hibs rank compared to their Premiership rivals in terms of average attendances:

1 . 12th - Livingston (Home of the Set Fare Arena) Average attendance: 5,543