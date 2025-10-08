Five Jambos stars are included in the WhoScored Team of the Season, while a Hibs gem also made the cut.

The Edinburgh Derby win topped off a superb start to the league campaign for Hearts, who currently sit top of the table after Craig Halkett’s late winner. As we now approach the International break, Derek McInnes looks to have built a side that can compete with the Old Firm. The Hearts boss will be hoping their rich vein of form continues when he reunites with his squad.

On the other side of the city, David Gray was understandably frustrated after the derby day defeat, as Hibs lost in the league for the first time this season. Having only registered one win, as well as five draws in their opening matches, Gray needs to find a way of getting over the line in matches after the break.