Star explains Hearts transfer exit with having dad as a coach proving no added benefit
Makenzie Kirk says having his dad as a coach at St Johnstone will be of no extra benefit after leaving Hearts.
The young striker scored regularly for the Jambos ‘B’ team but he has left for Craig Levein’s Saints side. He opened his account in blue at the weekend in a 5-1 Premier Sports Cup victory over East Fife.
He is certain that working alongside his dad, who is a coach in Perth, won’t give him a leg-up over his attacking teammates. Kirk has also opened up on why St Johnstone appealed to him this summer, saying: "That's just one thing I have to deal with.
“But I'll get treated no differently to any other player in the group. My dad's here to make us ALL better players. He wants to give us the best opportunity we can have in this league.
"It's not a problem for me or the other lads. The opportunity to join such a great club was something I just couldn't turn down. I really wanted to get involved and play within a first team. For me, the main thing is getting my head down now and working as hard as I can.
"I'm thinking there are so many things I can learn from Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh. Then there's Nicky Clark with his experience and, when he comes back in, Uche Ikpeazu. Those guys know exactly what the league is all about.
"They are all good, experienced players, and there is stuff I need to learn because I'm still really young. I have my personal goals that I'll try to reach. But the main thing for me is to give the team the best I have when I get the opportunity. It's good for me to be around this environment. I'm looking forward to it."
