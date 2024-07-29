Makenzie Kirk has left Hearts for St Johnstone | SNS Group

He scored his first goal for his new club at the weekend after leaving Hearts.

Makenzie Kirk says having his dad as a coach at St Johnstone will be of no extra benefit after leaving Hearts.

The young striker scored regularly for the Jambos ‘B’ team but he has left for Craig Levein’s Saints side. He opened his account in blue at the weekend in a 5-1 Premier Sports Cup victory over East Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is certain that working alongside his dad, who is a coach in Perth, won’t give him a leg-up over his attacking teammates. Kirk has also opened up on why St Johnstone appealed to him this summer, saying: "That's just one thing I have to deal with.

“But I'll get treated no differently to any other player in the group. My dad's here to make us ALL better players. He wants to give us the best opportunity we can have in this league.

"It's not a problem for me or the other lads. The opportunity to join such a great club was something I just couldn't turn down. I really wanted to get involved and play within a first team. For me, the main thing is getting my head down now and working as hard as I can.

"I'm thinking there are so many things I can learn from Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh. Then there's Nicky Clark with his experience and, when he comes back in, Uche Ikpeazu. Those guys know exactly what the league is all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad