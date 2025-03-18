Hearts have two main aims as they enter the final stages of a season of contrasting emotions.

The campaign started slowly and there were some initial fears a relegation battle was looming - but an upturn in form has now led Neil Critchley’s men into the last four of the Scottish Cup and they now lie within touching distance of the European places.

Since their narrow away defeat at Edinburgh rivals Hibs earlier this month, Hearts have eased into the semi-final of the cup with a 3-1 home win against Dundee before returning to league action in some style as Elton Kabangu and Jorge Grant netted twice in a 2-0 victory against Ross County. The latter those triumphs means Critchley’s side now lie just four points adrift of the top four and they will hope to further close that gap with what would be a surprise win at Celtic this weekend.

With the campaign heading towards its final stages, we take a look at who has been Hearts best player this season with the help of the stats experts at WhoScored.