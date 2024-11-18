Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steven Naismith was dismissed from his role as Hearts manager after their nightmare start to the season.

Former Hearts manager Steven Naismith has revealed a surprise job offer he was presented with shortly after being sacked from his role at Tynecastle.

The 38-year-old was officially named head coach of the Jambos in September 2023 but just over a year later, he was dismissed from his role following the team’s nightmare start to the season. Sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership table with just one point on the board, Naismith was released along with his assistants Gordon Forrest and Frankie McAvoy.

“Things can change quickly, particularly in football, and it has been clear for all to see that things are not working this season. Results and performances have fallen below the standards expected at this football club and, unfortunately, there is little evidence of any potential upturn in fortunes,” Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay said at the time.

The Hearts job was Naismith’s first full-time managerial role and there is yet to be any solid links between him and a new club. However, since his departure from Tynecastle, the former Everton and Jambos star was approached with a curveball offer in his career.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Off The Ball programme, Naismith said: “I may as well tell the story about the postman coming a couple of days after I got sacked.

“My postman came after I lost my job and when I answered the door to take the parcel he said 'We are hiring over Christmas, we need drivers.’ I thought he was joking but he was like, 'No seriously just let me know if you want a form.’”

Naismith was sacked on September 22nd and has since been replaced by former Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers coach Neil Critchley. The 45-year-old oversaw a convincing 4-0 win over St Mirren to bank their first and much-needed Scottish Premiership win of the 2024/25 season.

Since then, the Jambos have drawn 1-1 with Hibs in the Edinburgh Derby and beaten St Johnstone 2-1 to take their tally up to nine points and keep above the bottom of the table.

“I've enjoyed the time off,” Naismith continued. “I went on holiday, I baked some bread and I have played some padel. When I have not been working I have been sitting thinking 'What am I going to do?'

“There was a bread making class somewhere down Ayrshire way so I went to it with my missus. I have managed to do loads of stuff that I wanted to.”