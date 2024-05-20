Hearts head coach Steven Naismith

The Wolves and Charlton pair have been regulars in Hearts squads.

Steven Naismith says much will boil down to Wolves and Charlton thinking when it comes to the futures of right-back Dexter Lembikisa and midfielder Scott Fraser.

The pair joined on loan in January, and have both been regulars in matchday squads. Lembikisa spent the first of the season at Rotherham United before Wolves sent him to Tynecastle for the second, where he has since played 17 times.

Fraser meanwhile has featured in 11 games and both are under contract at Wolves and Charlton respectively for next season. Both played in the final game of the season at home to Rangers on Saturday - a 3-3 draw - and head coach Naismith has revealed talks have already taken place, but what comes next remains to be seen.

He told the Edinburgh Evening News: “We have had our conversations with them. In terms of whether they come back or not, a lot of that will be factored into the clubs. I think getting into Europe, having the season we have, the players being involved as much as they have does help you in that respect.

“But a lot it comes down to the parent clubs who will have a pathway for each player. You need to see if one, they are the right player to come back, and secondly if a deal can be done. They are two players who I think have settled in really well.

“In terms of whether or not we get them back or whether we want them back, I think they have been really good characters for the group. Ultimately we need to see what the deals are for them before we commit to deciding on that. I couldn’t have asked anymore of them off the pitch as well as on the pitch.”

With a settled squad, only Peter Haring, Andy Halliday and Michael McGovern are leaving the club at the expiry of their contracts. Blair Spittal, Yan Dhanda and James Penrice have signed pre-contracts following spells with Motherwell, Ross County and Livingston respectively.

The gradual squad building process of pre-contracts and new deals - like Beni Baningime’s new extension until 2026 - has aided Naismith in building a core group. He added: “Every year you are here, it definitely helps. The changes you are making you want to try and get done as soon as you can.