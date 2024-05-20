The Hearts icon has issued a stirring defence

John Robertson has come to Lawrence Shankland’s Hearts defence after his ability to score at a ‘higher level’.

Hearts legend John Robertson has hit back at Celtic hero Pat Bonner after his claim over Player of the Year award winner Lawrence Shankland.

Despite the Jambos talisman enjoying an astonishing season in front of goal with 31 goals and eight assists across all competitions, his ability to step up to the highest level has been debated. Speaking on BBC Sportsound, Bonner was asked whether Norwich City loanee Adam Idah, Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski or Shankland would be a better Celtic signing, and the ex-Hoops goalkeeper had some reservations about the latter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The thing about Lawrence Shankland is that he will score goals, no doubt about that, for a team that’s performing here in the league. He will get chances to score. But when it goes into the higher level in the Champions League, when sometimes you are under the cosh, you might get one or two chances. But you have to work very, very hard up front. Close people down and all of that.”

“I'm not sure Lawrence would have that piece of his game to match what the expectations might be. That might be the bet where you might not go for Lawrence Shankland.

“A lot of big teams would be looking at that part of it all. He can score goals, but I'm not sure if he could fit into the Celtic way of playing, in the way that Miovski might do and Adam Idah already proved.”

Hearts icon Robertson was having none of it, moving quick to defend Shankland, who’s future will soon become a topic of discussion ahead of the summer window. He hit back: “I think you’re being a wee bit disrespectful to Lawrence Shankland if I’m being honest guys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To say he's not got the pace? Well, he’s scored home and away against Celtic, he's scored home and away against Hibs. The big games. He’s scored more goals than any other striker in Scottish football against the same opposition. So why wouldn't he score goals for Celtic? You're saying he doesn't have pace — you don’t necessarily have to have pace to score 31 goals. You've got a goalscorer.

“Might he not be suited for European football? He’s scored goals for Hearts in European football. Yes, in a lesser tournament you could say, but he's still scored. He’s scored a goal for Scotland in Georgia away and he’s going to feature prominently in the European championships.