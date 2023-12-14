Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts will soon be heading through to Glasgow to face the reigning Scottish Champions just over a week after Celtic thrashed the Jambos city rivals Hibs.

Nick Montgomery's side suffered a 4-1 defeat at Celtic Park but, despite the result, the Hoops boss remained critical of his players, one in particular. The rumour mill has been full of opinions surrounding Mikey Johnston's time at Parkhead and the Welsh former Celtic star John Hartson believes the winger is only beginning to start being played in order to put him in the 'shop window'.

Fans have been long awaiting the time that the 24-year-old will explode on the pitch but Johnston appears in no hurry to do so and with the January transfer window just around the corner, it's only a matter of time before he's on the move believes Hartson.

Brendan Rodgers has made it no secret he is on the look out for a fresh injection of talent in January and this will mean saying goodbye to several players with the 48-year-old ex-striker suggesting the Irish international is likely to be one of them.

Speaking to Go Radio, the former Hoops striker said: "I just think the likes of Mikey Johnston, one of the reasons he has had a little run in the team is because (Rodgers) wants to put him in the shop window.