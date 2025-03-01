Sunday’s Edinburgh derby will offers an opportunity for Hibs and Hearts players to write their name into the history of one of Scottish football’s oldest rivalries.

The two clubs have already met twice this season and Hearts are yet to claim maximum points against their cross-city rivals after claiming just one point from the previous two meetings. That came thanks to a late equaliser from young forward James Wilson in a 1-1 draw at Easter Road in October after Mykola Kukharevych had put Hibs in front. David Gray’s side then took the honours in a Boxing Day clash at Tynecastle as goals from Dwight Gayle and Josh Campbell netted in a 2-1 win.

The likes of Lawrence Shankland and Martin Boyle have already proven their worth against their old rivals in recent seasons - but where do the duo sit in a list of the most prolific goalscorer in Edinburgh derbies and who is the top scorer in meetings between Hearts and Hibs since the turn of the millennium?

1 . Steven Pressley The former Hearts captain scored three goals in 25 games against Hibs, all of them penalties. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales

2 . Martin Boyle The Australian international forward has three goals to his credit in Edinburgh derbies. Most notably, he scored twice in a 2-0 win at Tynecastle in December 2019. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Andy Webster Managed three goals from 24 appearances against Hibs during two spells in Gorgie. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales

4 . Andrius Velicka Faced Hibs seven times between 2006 and 2008 and scored three goals, including a double in a 2-2 draw at Easter Road in October 2006. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales