The top scorers in 21st century Edinburgh derby history: Where current Hearts and Hibs duo rank vs legends

By Mark Carruthers
Published 1st Mar 2025, 15:00 BST

There are some eye-catching names on a list of the top goalscorers in Edinburgh derbies during the 21st century - including current stars.

Sunday’s Edinburgh derby will offers an opportunity for Hibs and Hearts players to write their name into the history of one of Scottish football’s oldest rivalries.

The two clubs have already met twice this season and Hearts are yet to claim maximum points against their cross-city rivals after claiming just one point from the previous two meetings. That came thanks to a late equaliser from young forward James Wilson in a 1-1 draw at Easter Road in October after Mykola Kukharevych had put Hibs in front. David Gray’s side then took the honours in a Boxing Day clash at Tynecastle as goals from Dwight Gayle and Josh Campbell netted in a 2-1 win.

The likes of Lawrence Shankland and Martin Boyle have already proven their worth against their old rivals in recent seasons - but where do the duo sit in a list of the most prolific goalscorer in Edinburgh derbies and who is the top scorer in meetings between Hearts and Hibs since the turn of the millennium?

Your next Edinburgh derby read: How to watch Hibs vs Hearts, live-stream and kick-off details for Edinburgh derby

The former Hearts captain scored three goals in 25 games against Hibs, all of them penalties.

1. Steven Pressley

The former Hearts captain scored three goals in 25 games against Hibs, all of them penalties. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
The Australian international forward has three goals to his credit in Edinburgh derbies. Most notably, he scored twice in a 2-0 win at Tynecastle in December 2019.

2. Martin Boyle

The Australian international forward has three goals to his credit in Edinburgh derbies. Most notably, he scored twice in a 2-0 win at Tynecastle in December 2019. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Managed three goals from 24 appearances against Hibs during two spells in Gorgie.

3. Andy Webster

Managed three goals from 24 appearances against Hibs during two spells in Gorgie. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
Faced Hibs seven times between 2006 and 2008 and scored three goals, including a double in a 2-2 draw at Easter Road in October 2006.

4. Andrius Velicka

Faced Hibs seven times between 2006 and 2008 and scored three goals, including a double in a 2-2 draw at Easter Road in October 2006. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghDerby
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice