Miroslav Koubek manager of Viktoria Plzen | Getty Images

The latest headlines for Hearts and Hibs ahead of their upcoming fixtures this weekend.

Scottish Premiership teams are in cup action this weekend as the Scottish League Cup returns.

Both Hearts and Hibs are away from home on Saturday and Sunday respectively, as they prepare for clashes with Falkirk and Celtic.

The Jambos will be hoping for a strong performance against the Championship side this weekend, while Hibs await a rematch with the league champions on Sunday, who beat them 2-0 at Easter Road last time out in the Premiership. Let’s take a look at the latest headlines as we wait for the Scottish League Cup fixtures to unfold.

Hearts rivals expect ‘demanding’ fixture

After the Jambos take on Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup this weekend, focus shifts to their Europa League play-off clash against FC Viktoria Plzeň. Hearts will travel to the Doosan Arena in the Czech Republic next Thursday for the first leg before they play hosts at Tynecastle a week later.

Viktoria Plzeň coach Miroslav Koubek has spoken to the media about his side’s upcoming challenge, and he described the process so far as ‘difficult’, following their 3-1 qualifying win over Ukrainian outfit FC Kryvbas. When asked about Hearts, he revealed what he expects when the two lock horns next week.

“I haven't studied the opponent yet, we mainly focused on Kryvbas. Now we look at it and of course we expect Scottish football, i.e a very hard and demanding way of playing.”

Hibs star’s comments after loan move

Hibs striker Dylan Vente has returned to home soil in a loan move to PEC Zwolle. The 25-year-old Dutchman will represent the Eredivisie side for the remainder of the 2024/25 season. Following his Hibs exit, Vente has expressed his delight to be back in the Netherlands league, having started his career at Feyenoord.

Speaking to the club’s website, the forward said: “I am happy to be back in the Netherlands and to make my return to the Eredivisie at PEC Zwolle. I am determined to do myself and the team a favour this season.”

"There is already a great match (PEC Zwolle – Feyenoord, ed.) on the program next weekend. In short: I am very much looking forward to starting at my new club and getting to know everyone,"