The Foundation of Hearts have field a number of questions surrounding Tony Bloom’s investment

Foundation of Hearts chairman Gerry Mallon has fielded questions over Tony’s Bloom’s investment into Hearts - as the Brighton chairman hopes to hold a fan summit if the proposal goes through.

Members of the club’s majority shareholders were at Tynecastle on Thursday night as the FOH held its consultation on the investment from the English entrepreneur. He wants to invest £9.86m into the club in return for a 29% shareholding via non voting shares.

There were many questions answered by Mallon, such as why Bloom wants to invest in Hearts, what the money will be used for and plenty more. An email with a link to vote for or against the proposal is expected to land in members’ emails by the end of this week and the voting period will be open for around a week with an aim for concluding on May 26th.

When Tony Bloom could meet Hearts fans

One question that was asked is when Bloom himself may address supporters, and Mallon insisted that would happen once he knows if the investment is going through or not. He said: “He's told me he will happily do a fan's forum, but I think when he knows he's welcome, rather than when we're still trying to decide if he's welcome or not. We'll do it for as many people as we can. I also want to do it in a way that makes Tony feel comfortable. He's not necessarily a man who craves the limelight but he's definitely said he will do a forum for us.”

James Anderson’s support has also been revealed for the Bloom proposal. The Andersons are close associates of Ann Budge as part of a group of benefactors who have donated millions to the Gorgie side. Mallon added: “James is incredibly supportive of this. I know that James doesn't say a lot publicly. He doesn't relish the public eye, but from our discussions, he is one of the biggest and most enthusiastic supporters of us embracing Jamestown, bringing Tony on board and making sure that we make a success of this.

“He quite realistically looks at where we sit in Scottish football, and you look at the pattern of Scottish football, and you look at the Old Firm establishment and the amount of money that they have, and you say, what other way are we going to find to break through this other than doing something which was in this way game-changing.”

How Tony Bloom money could be spent at Hearts

Questions turned to the use of the injected capital, with the playing squad set for a makeover this summer with Derek McInnes poised to arrive as manager. Recruitment is also being aided by Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics company, as Mallon says there’s been no designations on where the money will go yet. He explained: “The answer is vague because I don't know, and beyond that, I don't even think it's been proposed, decided, or agreed at a board level, where the money is spent on.

“As a fan, I know what I want it to be spent on. I also, by the same token, don't want lots of clubs out there to think that they can see us coming around with a big bag of cash and can just wipe our eye for any deal at this stage. As a board member, I think we probably find ourselves in a slightly different financial situation than our budget would have suggested at the start of the year, because we don't have Europe next year, because we failed this year, quite clearly, in terms of playing performance.

“The budget for this next playing year has got to be taken into consideration, that there are no specific capital projects that I'm aware of that are going to take any significant proportion of that money. There's no suggestion to me that it's not going to be spent on things which don't just impact the, the quality of the product on the pitch. The person to ask as to whether or not they feel like they will have been given enough to spend in the transfer market this year is sporting director Graeme Jones. He hasn't complained to me that he doesn't have a significant enough budget to do what he wants to do for next year. I'll leave it at that.”

One thing is certain is that some of the money will be used on the transfer budget. Mallon was asked about Rangers and Celtic swooping in to take some of Hearts’ best players who come through the Jamestown system and the FOH chairman insists he wants more than just clubs from Glasgow to be taking a look at Hearts’ top talents.

He added: “Doubtless some of it is going to go into the transfer budget. You'd like to think that we can be brave as well in that, in the market, but we've also got to be thoughtful about making sure that we don't put everything on 24 red and see what happens. So we've got to make sure that we're prudent as well in all of this, because without European football, we've got to make sure that we've got the cash flow to keep us going all the way through this year and feel confident about the future.

“I would aspire for it be even bigger clubs than those two who will be coming after some of our gems. I would like to think that what Jamestown actually gives us is a gem mine rather than individual gems. I think one of the things Graeme has said that for the first time now is he and the manager will not sit in fear of losing a star player that will be irreplaceable next year. They know they can go to Jamestown and say, okay, we want a player with this, in this bracket who plays in this position, give us some choices. So that's, that's the key difference for us now.”

The full fan consultation can be viewed HERE.