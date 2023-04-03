The Scottish Premiership is very much reaching the business end of the season and, with 30 out of 38 match days now complete, the split will soon be upon us.

We already know that Celtic and Rangers will be in the top half while Dundee United, Ross County and Kilmarnock are guaranteed to be in the bottom half. However, the remaining seven clubs could still find themselves on either side of the split when it comes so the next few matches will be crucial especially for Hearts and Hibs who continue to fight it out for third spot. Here is everything you need to know about when the split will happen, when fixtures will be confirmed and how many points the two Edinburgh clubs still need to ensure a top half finish:

When is the Scottish Premiership split?

Last weekend’s fixtures were matchday 30 of 33 before the split, which means there are just three rounds of fixtures remaining for clubs to confirm which half of the table they will finish the season in. Matchday 33 will be played on the weekend of April 22 and 23 and the split will occur after Aberdeen vs Rangers on Sunday, April 23.

When are the post split fixtures released?

There is no fixed date for when the SPFL will release the fixtures but they will obviously not be until after the Aberdeen vs Rangers match on April 23. Depending on if the gap between the team in sixth and the team in seventh is large enough before Matchday 33 then there will be more time for the SPFL to arrange dates. It is expected that the post split fixtures will be released at some point on Sunday, April 23 or on Monday, April 24.

When are the post split fixtures?

Although we do not know who will be playing who, we do know when matchdays 34 to 38 will take place. Here are the confirmed dates via the official SPFL website:

May 6/7 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 34

May 13/14 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 35

May 20/21 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 36

May 23/24 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 37

May 27 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 38 (top half)

May 28 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 38 (bottom half)

How many points do Hearts and Hibs need to guarantee top half finish?

At the conclusion of Matchday 30 all 12 Scottish Premiership teams have played 30 games. Hearts sit third with 45 points while Hibs are sixth with 40. Livingston currently sit seventh with 39 points while Motherwell are a good bit behind in eighth with 33 points.

That means a win for Hearts this weekend at home to St Mirren coupled with a defeat for Livingston away to Motherwell will guarantee a top half finish for the Jambos. Regardless of results elsewhere, Robbie Neilson’s side realistically only need four points from their next three games to guarantee a top half finish due to their far superior goal difference over the Lions.