Where the last 13 Hearts managers are now from punditry to the United States

Things appear to be on the up for Neil Critchley and Hearts as they moved to within three points of Edinburgh rivals Hibs with a dramatic win against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Goals from Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart put Hearts in control as they scored either side of an equaliser from visitors striker Bobby Wales. Joe Grant extended the lead just after the hour-mark but a Fraser Murray strike meant Critchley’s men had to preserve their lead throughout the final 20 minutes of an action-packed contest at Tynecastle.

The result lifted Hearts up to ninth in the table and they will now hope to focus on setting their sights on the clubs immediately above them in the table - rather than looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

For Critchley, the coming weeks and months will offer him an opportunity to learn from the successes and failures of some of his predecessors at Hearts - but where are the last 13 managers to take charge at Tynecastle and what are they up to these days?

1 . Neil Critchley (October 24 - April 25) Now in the former manager camp. Picked up results after Naismith's exit but lack of a statement victory plus bottom six football ends his reign after just six months.

2 . Steven Naismith (June 23 - September 24) The most recent man at the helm. Appointed as technical director in June 2023 after an interim manager spell then his role changed to head coach in September last year. A 2-1 defeat to St Mirren ended his tenure.

3 . Robbie Neilson (May 14 - December 16 and June 20 - April 23) Neilson moved to America with Tampa Bay Rowdies, his first job since departing Hearts. Brought European group stage football to Gorgie in his second spell and won the Championship during both stints at the helm. Left in April 2023 and was recently sacked by Rowdies.

4 . Daniel Stendel (December 19 - June 20) The German was eventually given the Hearts job after leading Barnsley up to the Championship the previous season before being sacked. He left at the end of a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic when Hearts were relegated. Stendel has since managed AS Nancy in French Ligue 2 and is currently in charge of the Hannover 96 reserve team in Germany