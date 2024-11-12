Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hearts striker has been backed to return to form after a national team scouting mission.

Scotland assistant John Carver says the national team are encouraged by what they saw of Lawrence Shankland in Hearts’ defeat to Rangers - and reckon a form turn won’t be far away.

The Jambos talisman impressed with an all-round display but a goal alluded him in the 1-0 Premiership loss, taking him to 17 games with just a goal across those matches. Despite the difficult run of form, Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has selected him for action for this month’s matches with Croatia and Poland.

Not finishing bottom of the Nations League A Group 1 will be the first objective of this international break before looking at where else they could achieve in the four-team table. Shankland was watched by Scotland coaches at Ibrox and Carver has been left hopeful.

He believes his all-round game has provided the platform for optimism. Carver explained: "We had Alan Irvine and Chris Woods at the Rangers game at the weekend, and they came back and said that the only thing that was missing was a goal, because his all-round performance. He'd come in a little bit deeper, and he's trying to get involved in the game, but his overall performance was very good at the weekend, so it was encouraging, it's encouraging.”

Carver added: “We know what he's going through. I've watched all the games, I've watched the game against Omonia, because it was my ex-team, and he had a couple of chances, and listen, when you're a good player and you're a goal scorer, eventually that barren spell happens, and he's around good people who help him, and sometimes it's a bit of a relief coming away from a poor spot, because you're in a different environment.

“We all know what he's about. He's a goal scorer, he gets between the posts, he plays inside the 18 yard box, and if he has to play for us, or start, or come on, that's what we want him to do, and we'll encourage him to do that, and the good thing is, he's actually getting into those positions, to actually try and score goals.

“It's just not coming off of him now, where it did last season and the season before that, so everybody's in full support of Lawrence. We love him to bits, and the players around him understand it. You've got Dyksey in there, you've got young Tommy Conway, who's just started his career, and everybody's been supportive.

“They actually sit next to each other in the dressing room, before training, which is good, and the spirit's good. I sat with Lawrence on Tuesday morning, and had a good chat with him, and he'll be okay. “

There’s an outside chance of finishing second in the section Scotland find themselves in. But it’s not something that he been directly discussed with the group. Carver added: “We've not said anything to the players about where we finish, because I think it's more important about preparing for the game, and making sure that the performance is right, and we set ourselves up the right way.

“We have to rely on what happens elsewhere, but I think the most important thing is, we focus on what we're trying to do, make sure we're prepared in the best way possible, make sure we try and get that, in that first game, get that three points, that we are desperate to get.

“We could finish fourth! But are you looking at it as a group of players, and staff, and saying that, despite the disappointment of the summer, and the tough run that the team have been on, can end the year on a high, two victories, and say that would be a positive note for the end of the year? Absolutely.

“Normally around about this time of year, I'm sure our form has been quite good, in the past, so there's no reason why not. I think what's important, we get something out of the first game, and then see where the second game takes us, but we're confident, we're in a good space at the moment, and like I say, we've got some of our Premier League players back in, which is important.

"I think we're in a position where we've got two games to go, and it's still all to play for, which is a good thing, and I think we can be encouraged by the performances. We should be sitting here with more points, that's a fact. So I think there's a confidence within the group of saying, right, we've got two games to go, it's all to play for.”