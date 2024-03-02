Hibs and Hearts rivals eye ‘shrewd’ free transfer as youngster leaves Easter Road

Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare

In a week marred by controversy, a look at the latest transfer rumours from Edinburgh and beyond could be a good way to ease the tension. A bottle opener, a lighter, a meat pie and a pair of AirPods were thrown at Lawrence Shankland before his penalty in the derby on Wednesday.

The talking point all week has centred around whether a ban could be introduced for away supporters when Hearts and Hibs next clash. Aside from the on-field drama, there is still plenty of discussion around potential transfers

Here is your latest Edinburgh News round-up ahead of another mammoth weekend for Scottish football.

Blaney leaves on loan

Hibs prospect Jacob Blaney has joined East Fife until the end of the season as he eyes regular minutes. The 19-year-old made his debut on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign but has struggled to kick on.

A versatile player, Blaney can operate at right-back as well as midfield. He will link up with fellow Hibees youngster Robbie Hamilton.

Hibs academy chief Gareth Evans welcomed the move: "This is a good opportunity for Jacob to go out and play at a really competitive level. At his age, it’s really important for him to play against men, and I look forward to seeing how this loan aids his development."

Championship talent wanted

Rangers are considering a move for Coventry City midfielder Callum O’Hare, according to reports. The Teddy Bears have been shrewd when it comes to signing players south of the border in recent times.

Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling and Tom Lawrence have given Gers room to free up funds in other areas. A former Aston Villa academy player, O’Hare has been a key cog in Coventry’s wheel this season as they aim to launch a late promotion bid.