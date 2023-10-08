Hibs derby hero reveals Monty impact as former Hearts boss confirms Celtic interest

The latest from Hearts and Hibs following the first Edinburgh derby of the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs hero Elie Youan has revealed the impact Nick Montgomery has made on and off the pitch since he was appointed as manager at Easter Road.

The former Central Coast Mariners boss remains unbeaten in his first five games since he was named as successor to Lee Johnson after a second-half brace from Youan earned his side at Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby of the Premiership season.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That run of form has taken Hibs from the relegation zone into mid-table and they will head into the second international break of the campaign sat just two points adrift of the European places.

Youan was asked about the changes Montgomery has made in the aftermath of his appointment and revealed the Hibs boss has created a ‘family’ atmosphere at the club during the early weeks of his reign.

He told BBC Sport: “He (Montgomery) was made at me, I was made at me too because I knew I didn’t play well in the first half.

“I came on to the pitch in the second half with other intentions and I just wanted to score and win it for the team. I was waiting for the three goals but I scored two and I am happy for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The approach of the game (has changed), the approach of the training as well, now we are more like a family, the environment is the same and everybody is happy to come into the training and we stick together whatever happens in the game.

“It is not random that we are unbeaten for six games now, we just keep working and we stay confident because we know how we play.”

Former Hearts boss reveals Celtic and Bayern interest in Scotland star

Craig Levein has confirmed Celtic and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich held an interest in former Hearts star Aaron Hickey prior to his move to Bologna.

Manager Craig Levein was very busy during the 2018 summer transfer window as he aimed to reshape the team in his own image after a disappointing 2017/18 campaign. Picture: SNS

The Scotland international joined the Jam Tarts from the reigning Premiership champions in the summer of 2018 before earning a £1m move to Serie A side Bologna just two years later. After making just under a half-century of appearances for the Italian outfit, Hickey joined English Premier League side Brentford last summer and has produced a string of impressive displays during his time in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been suggestions some of European football’s biggest clubs are looking at the versatile defender – and Levein has revealed his career path could have been very different had Celtic or Bayern followed up on initial interest during his time at Tynecastle.

He told Football Scotland: “It was around about the time I was leaving, so I didn’t do the Hickey transfer to Bologna. But Celtic had shown some initial interest.

“I know that Bayern Munich were in because his dad phoned me for a chat about what my thoughts were on where he should go. So, they were in for him as well but for me that was a no-no because he’d been playing regularly for Hearts and at the club he went to, he needed to be able to continue that progress and to do that he needed to play first-team football.